Swiss franc

  • Adobe_Bernina_Swiss_Railway_Adobe_575x375_02July20
    Covered Bonds
    Pfandbriefbank stirs sleeping Swissies
    Frank Jackman, August 03, 2021
    Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute woke up the Swiss franc market on Tuesday by selling the first bond in almost a fortnight.
  • Swiss_franc_AdobeStock_575x375_13Feb20
    Senior Debt
    Swiss Libor referencing to end for new issues
    Frank Jackman, July 16, 2021
    All Swiss franc new issues are set to switch over to the market’s new risk-free rate after the summer break, local syndicate desks have announced.
  • Trio_Alamy_230x150
    Covered Bonds
    ECB buying boost helps DekaBank in covered bonds
    Bill Thornhill, July 14, 2021
    Covered bond primary activity slowed to a trickle in euros on Wednesday as DekaBank issued an oversubscribed sub-benchmark sized five year public sector covered bond amid a pick-up in European Central Bank purchases. At the same time, Muenchener Hyp (MuHyp) tapped the Swiss franc market in the wake of a four part Sfr910m ($992m) deal issued on Tuesday by Swiss Pfandbriefbank.
  • Adobe_Bernina_Swiss_Railway_Adobe_575x375_02July20
    Senior Debt
    BNS returns to senior Swissies
    Frank Jackman, July 12, 2021
    Bank of Nova Scotia ended a six year absence from the senior segment of the Swiss market to print a 10 year bond on Monday.
  • Alamy LGT Bank 575x375 5Jul21
    Senior Debt
    Liechtenstein's LGT Bank prints speedy non-pref
    Frank Jackman, July 05, 2021
    LGT Bank, a private bank owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein, priced its return to non-preferred format in under two hours on Monday, while managing to bump up the size and land inside fair value.
  • Kidney_dialysis_Adobe_575x375_Nov16
    Corporate Bonds
    Kantonsspital Graubünden surprises as Swissies wind down
    Frank Jackman, July 02, 2021
    Kantonsspital Graubünden sold a successful debut bond on Thursday, surprising bankers as it slipped in before the summer break.
  • Macquarie Alamy 575x375 2Jul 21
    Senior Debt
    Macquarie astonishes with debut group Swissie
    Frank Jackman, July 02, 2021
    Macquarie sold its first group level bond in the Swiss franc market on Thursday, harnessing an “astonishing” number of investors to twice increase the size and land inside its euro curve.
  • Chile, drive, atacama, desert, LatAm, road, mountain, 575
    EM LatAm
    Scotia Chile debuts abroad with Swiss franc five year
    Frank Jackman, July 01, 2021
    The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Chilean subsidiary turned to the Swiss franc for its debut international bond sale on Tuesday, achieving a cost of funding well inside what it could have achieved in the domestic market.
  • Alamy Macquarie 575x375 30Jun21
    Senior Debt
    Macquarie preps Swiss debut
    Frank Jackman, June 30, 2021
    Macquarie announced the mandate on Wednesday for its first group level Swiss franc bond, to be sold in the coming days.
  • Oil gas fossil fuel hydrocarbon refining 28Aug20 from Adobe 575x375
    EM CEE
    Gazprom sells attractive Swiss return
    Frank Jackman, June 24, 2021
    Gazprom ended a three year absence from the Swiss franc market this week by attracting a large amount of retail participation in a Sfr600m ($653.4m) deal that launched at an attractive spread.
  • Swiss_franc_AdobeStock_575x375_13Feb20
    Regulatory Capital
    Glarner Kantonalbank taps Swissies for tier two
    Frank Jackman, June 24, 2021
    Glarner Kantonalbank dipped into the tier two market this week to raise an index eligible bond that may fund the redemption of the additional tier one (AT1) the bank rolled over in December due to coronavirus volatility. GLKB was joined on screens by a flurry of financial activity out of Chile.
  • Gazprom Swiss 575x375 21Jun21
    EM CEE
    Gazprom shoots for Swissies
    Frank Jackman, June 21, 2021
    Gazprom is set to access the Swiss franc market this week to sell its first trade in the currency for over three years.
