Global ABS Securitization Report 2024 (June 2024)
With more deals, cheaper funding, and talk of new entrants, there is an upbeat mood in UK RMBS, reports George Smith
Europe’s SRT party keeps growing as US issuers join in despite looming regulatory clouds, reports George Smith
Bustling primary activity in European CLOs is likely to continue throughout 2024, say market participants, even though momentum is largely being driven by technical factors rather than fundamentals, reports Victoria Thiele
The young firm’s head of structured credit explains the importance of a consistent approach after an impressive start to life as a CLO manager. By Tom Lemmon
The CLO manager’s US and European platforms are run independently, but mutually benefit from each other’s relationships and greater size. By Tom Lemmon
New entrants give US market a welcome lift while Europe still ponders possibility of public deals, writes Diana Bravo
Securitization Awards 2024
The best banks, issuers, deals and other market participants were awarded at a gala industry dinner in London
The best banks, issuers, deals and other market participants were awarded at a sold out industry dinner in New York
Sponsored by US BankU.S. Bank has been a leading force in the corporate trust business for decades – its tireless commitment to clients, attention to product development and investment in cutting-edge technology have created a global powerhouse. This year the bank once again took home US CLO Trustee of the Year, while its rapidly growing European business won Securitization Trustee of the Year.
Sponsored by Mayer BrownDistinguished by the size of its practice, the breadth of its expertise, the sophistication of its work and its unrivalled position on the front line of industry advocacy, Mayer Brown stands alone. Last year saw the firm once again involved in many of the year’s most high-profile deals, as they exceled across multiple market segments to take home GlobalCapital’s award for ABS Law Firm of the Year.
Sponsored by AffirmAlready recognised as a leading esoteric ABS issuer, 2023 was the year that Affirm took a major leap forward to establish itself as a programmatic issuer in the ABS market.
Sponsored by NomuraUS Securitization Awards 2024: Nomura — RMBS Bank of the Year; RMBS Trading Desk of the Year; Securitization Research Team of the YearIn 2023, Nomura won over the market by going the extra mile for clients in tough conditions. High rates and widening credit spreads made primary issuance difficult. Nomura’s combination of problem solving and stepping in to provide liquidity, advice, and expertise to the RMBS market helped the firm to three securitization awards. Recognized for exemplary research, a peerless trading desk, and as the best overall for RMBS bank – Nomura has shown, once again, their strength in the mortgage market.