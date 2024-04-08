Our services
Our comprehensive approach, supported by an esteemed editorial team, established brand, extensive market access, and strong industry relationships, enables us to provide the primary capital markets community with an edge via five streams:
News and Analysis
We provide news, data, and analysis on key market sectors including SSAs, financial institutions, covered bonds, securitization, and corporate bonds.
Our independent news coverage cuts through the noise, saving readers valuable time. What’s more, the close contact with key players in the market enables readers to understand the market colour and the market’s opinion on all the major transactions.
With daily and weekly newsletters, special reports, roundtables, and an extensive archive, our subscription service keeps capital markets participants informed and ahead of challenging changes in the industry.
Data
We run priced deal databases for the covered bond and SSA markets, where users can track the latest benchmarks and link to our editorial coverage of those deals.
We also maintain an IPO Pipeline page allowing users to track the latest deals as they progress through to final pricing.
GlobalCapital’s People Tracker keeps tabs on all of the key hirings and firings in the capital markets, with links to our editorial coverage.
Awards
Our Awards are recognised by the industry as the most prestigious awards programmes for the international capital markets.
Every year, over 10,000 market players participate in the research process, generating over 300 winners – recognising the leading individuals, deals and institutions from all corners of the industry.
GC Live
Our series of editorially led briefings focused on hot market topics, bring together leading issuers and investors to listen, learn, discuss, and debate the most important issues and developments in their markets in an informal and intimate setting.
Discussions are fast-paced, focused, on-point, and fresh in their approach.
Moderated by our expert editorial team, these briefings allow participants to get to the heart of the matter.
Client solutions
With GlobalCapital’s marketing solutions, our in-house agency works with clients to create bespoke content and campaigns to fit their business goals and connect their brand with relevant key market players.
