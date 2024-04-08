News and Analysis

We provide news, data, and analysis on key market sectors including SSAs, financial institutions, covered bonds, securitization, and corporate bonds.

Our independent news coverage cuts through the noise, saving readers valuable time. What’s more, the close contact with key players in the market enables readers to understand the market colour and the market’s opinion on all the major transactions.

With daily and weekly newsletters, special reports, roundtables, and an extensive archive, our subscription service keeps capital markets participants informed and ahead of challenging changes in the industry.