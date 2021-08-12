Top section
Standard Chartered cuts costs with unusual AT1 switch
Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
Barclays aiming to instil 'multi-product' mentality, says Mason
"We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
Euro FIG market to re-open with covereds
Deal arrangers expect covered bonds will lead the way as supply returns next week
As additional tier one (AT1) coupons compress, banks are set to consider pricing in smaller increments
The UK insurer has already reduced its debt by £1.9bn this year but will now use excess cash get rid of a further £1bn
Record low coupons should give way to new pricing methods in the additional tier one market
The Australian bank took a large chunk out of its tier two programme with a local currency deal.
New funding goals mean FIG supply volumes could be even lower than expected in 2021
Swiss franc issuance is increasing following the end of the summer break, with bankers expecting a minimum of four deals to grace the market next week. Banque Cantonale du Valais and EGW looked to get in ahead of this rush with a pair of long dated transactions on Wednesday.
A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
The rating agency said the bank's tier twos were at a high risk of default because of UniCredit's takeover offer
HSBC Holdings issued $3.5bn of senior debt this week, as large European banks make hay in August
Raiffeisen Bank International
RBI — largest Austrian issuer of green bonds
DZ Bank
Banks open up for senior in post-Covid adjustment
TD Securities
Sterling SSA primary market dynamics in 2016
Société Générale
Soc Gen: Covered bonds set for another record breaking year