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September redemption cash and shortage of supply support investor demand
Bankers, lawyers and data providers believe new data standard will bring efficiencies to the market
Bond market digitisation starts with the paperwork
Data
The single currency stands out as the most attractive funding source while the US dollar market remains open in size
Some evidence of green price advantage in secondary market, but not primary
Conditions support capital issuance, even though European Commission's report gave no clarity on the future of AT1s
Money centre banks pay to to land jumbo deals at sizes unheard of in euros
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◆ Europe's corporate bond market braces for US tech issuance surge ◆ Canada makes move for EU regs equivalence but to what end? ◆ Middle East private placements here to stay... but will take up less room
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Interest in CFOs is on the rise although these structures differ from those issued before the financial crisis
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In terms of size, the trade surpassed its previous biggest dollar issuance of $6.5bn in November 2024
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Higher than normal levels of redemptions and the prospect of pre-funding could make the rest of 2026 busy for the primary market
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Canadian issuers and investors like the idea of cheaper access to Europe's covered bond market but their European peers are less enthused about Canada
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Financial institutions triple issuance in the currency this year, while corporates make greater use of euro and sterling taps
Polls and awards
Cast your vote now to decide this year's covered bond award winners and express your views in our new market survey
Bond market's leading performers recognised at GlobalCapital's annual awards ceremony
The awards recognise the market's leading deals, issuers, banks and other participants
The winning institutions and individuals will be revealed at the awards dinner on June 17 in London
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