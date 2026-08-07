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Swiss flag and Alps
FIG
Swiss franc bond market gets busy while others holiday
September redemption cash and shortage of supply support investor demand
Diana Bui, August 07, 2026
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Syndicated Loans
Loans market welcomes LMA's data interoperability push
Bankers, lawyers and data providers believe new data standard will bring efficiencies to the market
Martin Miraglia, August 06, 2026
GlobalCapital Paperwork 001.jpg
Leader
The digital bond revolution will not be tokenised
Bond market digitisation starts with the paperwork
Sarah Ainsworth, August 06, 2026
Narbona, France - June 18, 2024: Sign and logo of Credit Agricole bank office in Narbona or Narbonne, Occitanie, France
Senior Debt
Crédit Agricole diversifies with inaugural non-preferred Kangaroo
Atanas Dinov, August 06, 2026
Office workers travel on the modern glass-sided escalators leading from the Deutsche Bank UK headquarters at 21 Moorfields. The striking contemporary architecture and transport links are part of the major redevelopment above Moorgate Station in the City o
Southpaw
Deutsche aims for Europe’s top five with rebalancing act
David Rothnie, August 06, 2026
Person holding cellphone with logo of American financial company MarketAxess Holdings Inc. on screen in front of webpage. Focus on phone display.
People and Markets
ICE’s MarketAxess bet raises stakes in electronic bond trading
Dominic Plaskota, August 06, 2026
Narbona, France - June 18, 2024: Sign and logo of Credit Agricole bank office in Narbona or Narbonne, Occitanie, France
Senior Debt
Crédit Agricole diversifies with inaugural non-preferred Kangaroo
Atanas Dinov, August 06, 2026
Office workers travel on the modern glass-sided escalators leading from the Deutsche Bank UK headquarters at 21 Moorfields. The striking contemporary architecture and transport links are part of the major redevelopment above Moorgate Station in the City o
Southpaw
Deutsche aims for Europe’s top five with rebalancing act
David Rothnie, August 06, 2026
Person holding cellphone with logo of American financial company MarketAxess Holdings Inc. on screen in front of webpage. Focus on phone display.
People and Markets
ICE’s MarketAxess bet raises stakes in electronic bond trading
Dominic Plaskota, August 06, 2026

Data

In depth analysis

FIG
European flag (EU), Ghadira Bay, Mellieha (il-Mellieha), Northern District, Malta Majjistral Region, Republic of Malta
FIG market eyes 'best' euro issuance, but not at all cost
The single currency stands out as the most attractive funding source while the US dollar market remains open in size
Atanas Dinov, August 06, 2026
Green and Social Bonds and Loans
Rooftop solar Wales from Alamy 30Jul26 575x375.jpg
European banks ramp up green bond sales, unfazed by lack of greenium
Some evidence of green price advantage in secondary market, but not primary
Flynn Nicholls, July 30, 2026
FIG
european commission building brussels belgium. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.
Banks cheer EU regulatory simplification, plot early AT1 refinancings
Conditions support capital issuance, even though European Commission's report gave no clarity on the future of AT1s
Atanas Dinov, July 24, 2026
FIG
Manhattan waterfront panorama with modern skyscrapers in New York City, NYC. New York skyline panorama. Manhattan skyline daytime panorama in New York
US banks expand American-style funding in euros as record issuance beckons
Money centre banks pay to to land jumbo deals at sizes unheard of in euros
Atanas Dinov, July 17, 2026
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Polls and awards

Polls and awards

Polls and Awards
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GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2026: shortlist revealed and voting open!
Cast your vote now to decide this year's covered bond award winners and express your views in our new market survey
GlobalCapital, July 02, 2026
Polls and Awards
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GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2026: winners revealed
Bond market's leading performers recognised at GlobalCapital's annual awards ceremony
GlobalCapital, June 18, 2026
Polls and Awards
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GlobalCapital Covered Bond Awards 2026: nominations now open
The awards recognise the market's leading deals, issuers, banks and other participants
GlobalCapital, May 29, 2026
Polls and Awards
Bond Awards - Red (8).png
GlobalCapital reveals shortlist for the Bond Awards 2026
The winning institutions and individuals will be revealed at the awards dinner on June 17 in London
GlobalCapital, May 07, 2026
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