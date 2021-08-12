All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Standard Chartered cuts costs with unusual AT1 switch

Alamy_standard_chartered_575x375_12Aug21.jpg
Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
Frank Jackman, August 12, 2021
Bank Strategy

Barclays aiming to instil 'multi-product' mentality, says Mason

Pete Masonphoto1 575x375.jpg
"We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
Richard Metcalf, August 11, 2021
Covered Bonds

Euro FIG market to re-open with covereds

Reopening_sign_lockdown_Alamy_575x375_120821
Deal arrangers expect covered bonds will lead the way as supply returns next week
Tyler Davies, August 12, 2021

