All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Equity

Top section

Top section

Equity

Olam picks London for food ingredients unit spinoff

Person holding smartphone with logo of agribusiness company Olam International Limited on screen in front of website. Focus on phone display.
The Singaporean agricultural commodities trader has announced one of the biggest London IPOs this year
Aidan Gregory, August 13, 2021
Equity

Cloudflare increases zero-coupon convertible offering to $1.125bn

The New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan in New York on Friday, September 13, 2019 is decorated with a banner for the Cloudflare initial public offering. Cloudflare provides security and support for content distribution for commercial websites. (© R
US software company taps convertible market for second time
Aidan Gregory, August 12, 2021
Southpaw

Numis looks to break out of equities cycle with broader appeal

The Numis Securities logo is seen on an LED screen in the background while a silhouetted person uses a smartphone (Editorial use only)
Numis wants to shed its tag as a UK small-cap broker and become a bigger force in European corporate finance, writes David Rothnie
David Rothnie, August 12, 2021

Most Read

  1. Bank Strategy
    Barclays aiming to instil 'multi-product' mentality, says Mason
    August 11, 2021
  2. ABBs-Block Trades
    First Darktrace selldown priced at 9.5% discount
    August 09, 2021
  3. Equity
    Investor offloads Auto1 stock after record results
    August 10, 2021
  4. ABBs-Block Trades
    ‘Unexpected’ £406m ABB after Flutter’s profits triple in H1
    August 11, 2021
  5. Equity
    Investors query airline prospects as Virgin Atlantic taxis to IPO runway
    August 12, 2021

Sponsored content

Sub-sections

IPOs

FOLLOW-ONS/RIGHTS ISSUES

ABBs/block trades

Asia

Equity-linked

People & Markets

Comment

data_Adobe_230x150
Data
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree