Olam picks London for food ingredients unit spinoff
The Singaporean agricultural commodities trader has announced one of the biggest London IPOs this year
Cloudflare increases zero-coupon convertible offering to $1.125bn
US software company taps convertible market for second time
Numis looks to break out of equities cycle with broader appeal
Numis wants to shed its tag as a UK small-cap broker and become a bigger force in European corporate finance, writes David Rothnie
Richard Branson's airline is going ahead with its listing despite the crucial transatlantic route being out of commission
RBC Capital Markets has hired Mizuho's head of European consumer and retail, Aakash Mohan, to lead its investment banking coverage of the consumer products sector.
Sponsored UniCredit
Five themes to watch in equity capital markets in 2021
Sponsored Euromoney Country Risk
Previous bright mines are going dark
Sponsored Euromoney Country Risk
August’s biggest share price gains and falls – EMIX Europe Index
