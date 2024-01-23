GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Aerial view of Zürich city center with river Limmat, Switzerlan

Swiss Franc Roundtable (January 2024)

Swiss-Franc-Roundtable-Jan-2024.jpg
VIEW PDF OF ROUNDTABLE

The Swiss franc bond market has seen an impressive return to form over the last 18 months. It produced a bumper crop of deals in 2023, with Sfr66bn issued, surpassing the Sfr60bn of 2022. As interest rates have risen, offering investors positive yields, spreads remained tight, making the market attractive to issuers from all corners. Falling interest rates and widening spreads may stifle enthusiasm but hopes remain high that there will be similar volumes in 2024.

Against this backdrop, GlobalCapital gathered a group of borrowers, investors and bankers in Zurich at the end of 2023 to share their views on the revival and what the future holds for the Swiss franc bond market.

Roundtable participants

Paolo Bortolin, deputy CFO, City of Lugano
Sven Bucher, director, Pfandbriefzentrale
Rosario Clemente, head of debt capital markets Switzerland, Deutsche Bank
Benjamin Heck, debt capital markets origination, Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB)
Jens Hellerup, head of funding and investor relations, Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Yannick Linck, head of medium and long term funding / derivatives officer, SNCF
Sven Ost, manager debt capital markets, Mercedes-Benz
Clemens Rich, head of Swiss franc fixed income, UBS AM
Sophie Astles, head of awards and research, niche currency reporter, GlobalCapital (moderator)
Ralph Sinclair, London bureau chief, GlobalCapital (moderator)