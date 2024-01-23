Swiss Franc Roundtable (January 2024)

The Swiss franc bond market has seen an impressive return to form over the last 18 months. It produced a bumper crop of deals in 2023, with Sfr66bn issued, surpassing the Sfr60bn of 2022. As interest rates have risen, offering investors positive yields, spreads remained tight, making the market attractive to issuers from all corners. Falling interest rates and widening spreads may stifle enthusiasm but hopes remain high that there will be similar volumes in 2024.

Against this backdrop, GlobalCapital gathered a group of borrowers, investors and bankers in Zurich at the end of 2023 to share their views on the revival and what the future holds for the Swiss franc bond market.

Roundtable participants