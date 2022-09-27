All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Japan in the Capital Markets September 2022

    Japan moves towards transition bonds
    Transitions bonds are in the spotlight in Japan thanks to policy support, but the country will need to tackle concerns around greenwashing if it wants a real shot at meeting its net zero goals, reports Nancy Qu.
    September 27, 2022
    Smashing success: Japanese banks break ground in euros
    Volatility and unpredictability ruling over much of capital markets this year have complicated global funding conditions. But Japan’s largest banks have stood out with a bigger presence abroad, particularly in euros, reports Atanas Dinov.
    Atanas Dinov, September 27, 2022
    Japan’s bond issuers adapt and stay agile
    Volatile markets, geopolitical tensions, divergence in monetary policies and an impending changing of the guard at the Bank of Japan are all among the challenges Japan’s leading issuers are getting ready to tackle over the next year. But their strong credentials and growing emphasis on environmental, social and governance factors mean they will still likely have the upper hand when it comes to tapping capital markets.
    Rashmi Kumar, September 27, 2022
    Issuers unleash Samurai bonds as yen market beckons
    Samurai bonds have had a strong year so far as international issuers flock to the Japanese yen market for its relative stability and diversification option. The outlook is positive too — but borrowers will have to contend with increasingly cautious investors, writes Manju Dalal.
    Manju Dalal, September 27, 2022
