Beijing skyline_adobe_575px_20Oct20
Asia Tuesday View

China-US IPOs face disruption – but will emerge stronger

Jonathan Breen, August 04, 2021
Tuesday View
Regulation will wreck ESG
Mike Turner, August 03, 2021
Asia Tuesday View
Korea ECM: investors miss the point
Jonathan Breen, July 28, 2021
Tuesday View
The UK risks missing an opportunity on MREL
Tyler Davies, July 27, 2021
Tuesday View
Stan Chart’s apprentices to tear down banking shibboleths
Ralph Sinclair, July 27, 2021

Leaders

  • DB_Adobe_575x375
    Leader
    Deutsche Bank: back to DCM basics
    Burhan Khadbai, August 12, 2021
    While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
  • Cartoon 1716 AT1 leader.jpg
    Leader
    AT1 pricing: ripe for change
    Tyler Davies, August 12, 2021
    Record low coupons should give way to new pricing methods in the additional tier one market
  • Fossil fuel oil refinery Suncor Canada from Alamy 5Aug21 575x375
    Leader
    Central banks have no masters: they must get climate right
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
  • cartoon-1715-monte.gif
    Leader
    Monte rally reveals problems with EU bank crisis rules
    Tyler Davies, August 05, 2021
    There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.

Southpaw

  • alamy 2021-08-05 credit suisse 575x375
    Southpaw
    Credit Suisse wounded but IBs are hard to kill
    David Rothnie, August 05, 2021
    After the damning report into the Archegos Capital Management affair, Credit Suisse’s top management is likely to spend the rest of 2021 in a strategic huddle. Further upheaval at the investment bank is inevitable, but the business remains an essential part of the group’s future, writes David Rothnie.
  • alamy 2021-07-29 alliance 575x375
    Southpaw
    Jefferies eyes IB big league with SMBC alliance
    David Rothnie, July 29, 2021
    Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.
  • alamy 2021-07-21 unicredit flags 575x375
    Southpaw
    UniCredit opts for evolution, not revolution, in CIB revamp
    David Rothnie, July 22, 2021
    UniCredit has quickly junked Jean Pierre Mustier’s legacy and forged a new strategy based on greater accountability, but the newly unveiled corporate and investment bank retains plenty of the character of the old one, writes David Rothnie.
  • 2021-07-15 alamy goldman europe 575x375
    Southpaw
    Goldman’s European mid-market push overshadowed by bigger riches
    David Rothnie, July 15, 2021
    Goldman Sachs’s much-trumpeted middle-market investment banking initiative is being overshadowed by the bank’s natural affinity for the biggest and most complex deals, writes David Rothnie.
