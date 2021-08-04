View
While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
Record low coupons should give way to new pricing methods in the additional tier one market
Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.
After the damning report into the Archegos Capital Management affair, Credit Suisse’s top management is likely to spend the rest of 2021 in a strategic huddle. Further upheaval at the investment bank is inevitable, but the business remains an essential part of the group’s future, writes David Rothnie.
Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.
UniCredit has quickly junked Jean Pierre Mustier’s legacy and forged a new strategy based on greater accountability, but the newly unveiled corporate and investment bank retains plenty of the character of the old one, writes David Rothnie.
Goldman Sachs’s much-trumpeted middle-market investment banking initiative is being overshadowed by the bank’s natural affinity for the biggest and most complex deals, writes David Rothnie.