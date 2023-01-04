The LBBW Public Sector Issuers' Roundtable 2022
Summary:
The emergence of several major macro risks across the year caused a paradigm shift in primary markets, increasing the complexity and challenge of funding to a level many sovereign, supranational and agency issuers have not endured in over a decade. Yet, many SSA issuers rose to the challenge, demonstrating a strength, agility and composure in successfully executing their funding plans, some even earlier than planned. As we move into 2023, the macro environment will remain challenging, but how challenging and what does this mean for the SSA market? GlobalCapital discusses this, together with analysing the impact of the market turbulence during the past year, with some leading funding and investor participants from across the SSA market.
Participants:
Silke Weiss, head of funding and investor relations, European Stability Mechanism
Jörg Graupner, vice-president, treasury funding, KfW
Christian Engelen, head of unit, borrowing and lending, DG Budget, European Commission
Ralf Berninger, head of investor relations and sustainability, SFIL
Yiu Chung Cheung, group treasury investments, ING
Patrick Seifert, managing director, head of primary markets and global syndicate, LBBW
Richard Kemmish, moderator