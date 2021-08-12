US banks and regional Japanese investors propel post-crisis CLO record year
The CLO investor base is growing more diverse after last year's market volatility, including drawing in smaller Japanese names
Ares’ £1bn ESG-linked direct lending deal a sign of things to come
Sustainability-linked financing is set to grow in private credit after direct lender sets new record
Latham spies opportunity in growing EMEA CLO market
Law firm Latham & Watkins has hired Alex Martin as partner in its structured finance practice as it seeks to cement its position in the growing CLO market.
US alternative asset manager Ares has provided UK environmental services firm RSK with £1bn, with its margins tied to sustainable targets. While this is not the first sustainability-linked loan in private credit, it is quite considerably the largest and may operate as a bellwether for future issuance.
RHI Magnesita, an Austrian refractory supplier, has linked interest rates on credit lines totaling €770m to a third-party ESG rating. ING acted as arranger on the deal.
