LevFin

Securitization

US banks and regional Japanese investors propel post-crisis CLO record year

American and Japanese Flags Waving With Wind
The CLO investor base is growing more diverse after last year's market volatility, including drawing in smaller Japanese names
Paola Aurisicchio, August 12, 2021
Ares’ £1bn ESG-linked direct lending deal a sign of things to come

Cartoon1716 Ares RSK direct lending 001.jpg
Sustainability-linked financing is set to grow in private credit after direct lender sets new record
Silas Brown, August 12, 2021
ABS

Latham spies opportunity in growing EMEA CLO market

CLOs
Law firm Latham & Watkins has hired Alex Martin as partner in its structured finance practice as it seeks to cement its position in the growing CLO market.
Tom Lemmon, August 11, 2021

data_Adobe_230x150
