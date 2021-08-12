Bank Strategy

Latest news
German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
"We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
Moelis & Co supercharged its capital markets team last year just in time to take advantage of the booming market for special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs). But as the craze subsides, the team continues to expand, with the firm looking to generate repeat business from clients that appreciate its product-agnostic approach.
After several quarters of strong performance among European investment banking businesses, there are signs that firms are satisfied with cost cutting measures and are prepared to resume investment instead.
Barclays has made several further promotions across its capital markets and M&A teams in London and New York, a week after rolling out a new global investment banking management structure.
Mid-market investment bank Liberum has brought in the co-founders of corporate finance boutique Bullfinch Corporate Finance as co-heads of M&A as it looks to raise its profile in takeovers.
As Western companies operating in Hong Kong await the details of a warning from the US State Department about the risks of doing business in the special administrative region, analysts say the growing rift between China and the US is putting HSBC in an especially uncomfortable position.
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has formed an alliance with Jefferies and is providing the US investment bank with capital to pursue its ambitions in leveraged finance.
Qatar National Bank Group has opened a Hong Kong branch in a move to further expand its global presence.