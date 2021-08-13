All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Syndicated Loans

Corporate Bonds

bLend enters Northern Ireland lending with sterling tap

Housing finance aggregator taps sterling notes to on lend in new jurisdiction
Mike Turner, August 13, 2021
Santander taps NatWest director to run private placement team

Santander has hired a director of private placements from NatWest to head up its PP franchise, after former head Tony Fordham resigned earlier this year.
Silas Brown, August 12, 2021
Asia - Corp Bonds - High Grade

BNP Paribas bolsters PP franchise with hire from MUFG

BNP Paribas has hired a vice president in New York to build out the bank’s US private placement platform.
Silas Brown, August 12, 2021

