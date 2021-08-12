Top Stories
Top Stories
Technical maelstrom forces IG corporate spreads off course
The ECB has not slowed its corporate bond buying over the summer, leaving syndicate officials trying to decipher how this will change autumn’s issuance window
US banks and regional Japanese investors propel post-crisis CLO record year
The CLO investor base is growing more diverse after last year's market volatility, including drawing in smaller Japanese names
Deutsche leaps into second spot in SSA bookrunner league table
German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
-
Richard Branson's airline is going ahead with its listing despite the crucial transatlantic route being out of commission
-
Sustainability-linked financing is set to grow in private credit after direct lender sets new record
-
Sponsored HSBC
Mainland China’s sustainable bond market gains ground
-
Sponsored BNY Mellon
European ABS market – signs of recovery, growth and evolution
-
Sponsored EQ Credit Services
EQ Credit Services seizes market opportunity
-
Sponsored Wiener Börse
Vienna Stock Exchange looks to the future
Features and Comment
-
This week Keeping Tabs looks at the financial factors that drove some European clubs to try and create a breakaway super league, and what might be driving inflation other than the pandemic recovery.
-
This week in keeping tabs US president Joe Biden gets tough on Russia, a sceptic gives his views on M&A addiction, there is German hand-wringing about excessive debt and a look at counting the lockdown death toll. Then we revisit that the age old question: is passive investing Marxist?
-
While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
-
Record low coupons should give way to new pricing methods in the additional tier one market
-
Numis looks to break out of equities cycle with broader appealNumis wants to shed its tag as a UK small-cap broker and become a bigger force in European corporate finance, writes David Rothnie
People & Markets
Copplestone's Cartoon
The View
Publications
Channels