Contact Us

GlobalCapital

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC

8 Bouverie Street

London EC4Y 8AX

United Kingdom

Reception

+44 (0)20 7779 8888

Customer services+44 (0)20 7779 8610

CEO, Financial & Professional Services division,Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC: Jeff Davis

CEO, NextGen Publishing,Financial & Professional Services division: Isaac Showman

Managing editor: Toby Fildes

+44 (0)20 7779 7327

Editor: Ralph Sinclair

+44 (0)20 7779 7317

Editorial product manager: Craig McGlashan

+44 (0)20 7779 7299

People and markets editor: Richard Metcalf

+44 (0)20 7779 7315

SSA editor: Lewis McLellan

+44 (0)20 7779 7350

Banking and Europe editor: Tyler Davies

+44 (0)20 7779 7314

Covered bond editor: Bill Thornhill

+44 (0)20 7779 7325

Corporate finance and sustainability editor: Jon Hay

+44 (0)20 7779 7321

Syndicated loans and private debt editor: Silas Brown

+44 (0) 20 7779 7218

Emerging markets editor: Francesca Young

+44 (0)20 7779 7313

Editor, GlobalCapital Asia: Rashmi Kumar

+852 2912 8036

Publisher, special projects & events: Ashley Hofmann

+44 (0)20 7779 8740

Commercial director of events: Daniel Elton

+44 (0)20 7779 7305

Senior operations manager: Barbara Fertalova

+44 (0)20 7779 8706

Design & production manager: Gerald Hayes

+44 (0)20 7779 7307

Product marketing manager: Josh Pearson

+44 (0)20 7779 7388

For logo requests, please contact Daniel Elton

For award reprints, please contact Barbara Fertalova

For publication reprints, please contact Dean Gounden

