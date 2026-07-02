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Issue 1964

Top Stories
FIG
Senior bond buy-backs herald new era for European FIG market
Prison Cells Landing, Reading Prison, Reading, Berkshire, England, GB, UK
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

WIBank wins bigger book after taking ‘hard decision’ on spreads

Great panorama of Offenbach city from above
Addison Gong, July 02, 2026
Supras and agencies
IDB Invest seizes €500m despite investors ‘cherry picking’ ahead of summer
Addison Gong, July 02, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
UPDATE European sub-sovereigns keep SSA supply ticking over
Addison Gong, July 01, 2026
Sub-sovereigns
Saxony-Anhalt brings digital bonds to German Länder market
Addison Gong, July 01, 2026
GC View
Scotland's Kilt is political theatre and Burnham just proved the point
Sarah Ainsworth, June 30, 2026
Financial Institutions (FIG)
FIG

Mizuho and SMBC lead Yankee bank blitz

Logo of Mizuho Bank on their headquarter building in Otemachi, Tokyo on November 25, 2022.
David Rothnie, July 02, 2026
Regulatory Capital
Banco BPM brings forward tight capital refi but investors show uneasiness
Atanas Dinov, July 01, 2026
Regulatory Capital
L&G uses new tier one capital to refresh capital stack
Atanas Dinov, July 01, 2026
FIG
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank returns to senior after exiting US market
Flynn Nicholls, July 01, 2026
Senior Debt
BFCM finds momentum with seven year senior green bond
Atanas Dinov, June 29, 2026
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds

Experts downbeat on future for longer dated covered bond issuance

Teen boy looks thoughtfully at cake with candles on twelfth day of birth
Luke Jeffs, July 02, 2026
Covered Bond Analysis
Analysts expect covered issuance to slow in July after busy June
Luke Jeffs, July 02, 2026
Covered Bonds
Deutsche Kreditbank lands first 12 year covered bond since January
Luke Jeffs, July 01, 2026
Covered Bonds
DKB plays for the long end with 12 year covered mandate
Flynn Nicholls, June 30, 2026
Covered Bonds
French 'pick-up' helps CFF to two-parter
Flynn Nicholls, June 29, 2026
Securitization
ABS Europe

Barclays gets STS label for second Admiral-originated consumer ABS

Large sign outside a branch of Barclays Bank in a city, UK.
Tom Hall, July 02, 2026
ABS Europe
Ayvens brings out first French auto ABS in four years
Tom Hall, July 02, 2026
ABS Europe
British Business Bank strengthens data reporting with Five Sigma deal
Tom Hall, July 02, 2026
CMBS
Rithm Capital brings $415m Manhattan office tower securitization
Pooja Sarkar, July 01, 2026
CMBS
Blackstone prices $1.43bn industrial CMBS
Pooja Sarkar, June 30, 2026
Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

UK utilities switch on euros and sterling with green bonds

GC1964 Deal cartoon Scottish Hydro.jpg
Diana Bui, June 30, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
M&A financing to drive July dollar corporate supply after red-hot first half
July 02, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
IDS pays up on €1.05bn deal as investors turn selective
Diana Bui, July 01, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
RWE builds sticky book for green dual trancher
Frank Jackman, June 30, 2026
High grade and crossover bonds
Vonovia, Realty Income garner strong support in euros
Diana Bui, June 29, 2026
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Amprion revolving facility jumps to €6.5bn as appetite mounts for grid infra

amprion substation (resized 575).jpg
Martin Miraglia, July 02, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Kazakhstan's Fortebank raises $300m term loan earmarked for project financing
Martin Miraglia, July 02, 2026
Syndicated Loans
Togo obtains €108m loan to strengthen food security
Martin Miraglia, June 30, 2026
Synd Loans People and Markets
Mashreqbank loses loan banker to BBVA
Martin Miraglia, July 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Ethiopia and bondholders swap VRI for warrant to appease official creditors

Growing development of central business district with modern skyscrapers of downtown of Adis Ababa, Ethiopia
George Collard, July 02, 2026
Emerging Markets
Investors show AT1 fatigue as Mashreq prints second of 2026
George Collard, July 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
Rakbank pays slim concession on senior return
George Collard, June 30, 2026
Emerging Markets
Egypt takes near $500m with third Samurai
George Collard, July 01, 2026
Emerging Markets
Books hit €1.8bn for latest Orlen green bond
George Collard, June 30, 2026
Equity
Equity IPOs

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts plots course for €150m Frankfurt IPO

Military telecommunication antennas at Vardas in Faerder, Norway
Dominic Plaskota, July 02, 2026
Equity IPOs
KNDS blames ‘market volatility’ for delaying IPO
Dominic Plaskota, July 02, 2026
ABBs-Block Trades
GEK TERNA raises €660m for infrastructure investment
Dominic Plaskota, July 01, 2026
People and Markets
Technology

Onbrane and Agora to combine in debt platform push

UK, England, London, The City, skyline, panorama,
Dominic Plaskota, July 02, 2026
People and Markets
Daiwa’s capital markets chief McDonald on a changing Japan in the financial markets
Francesca Young, July 01, 2026
People News
BNP Paribas bolsters French heartland with five MD hires
David Rothnie, July 02, 2026
FIG People and Markets
RBC hires for FIG DCM
Atanas Dinov, July 02, 2026
Securitization People and Markets Europe
NatWest VP leaves securitization syndicate desk
Francesca Young, June 30, 2026
Southpaw
Southpaw

Mizuho picks new team for EMEA growth plan

LONDON, UK - AUGUST 25, 2017: Exterior view of the colourful building at 30 Old Bailey in the City of London
David Rothnie, July 02, 2026
Coben The Contrarian
New Issues

Taking on a tyrant

boss_from_hell_A4YHAW.jpg
Craig Coben, June 29, 2026