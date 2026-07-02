Issue 1964
Top Stories
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Bank of England's repo change tempts new issuers after fewer, bigger deals and a floater boom marked the first half of year
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Yield-hungry investors and global issuers return could broaden sterling supply in H2
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Tight spreads keep Middle East borrowers in bond market, and away from loans
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Heavy sterling issuance has led to some investor fatigue for UK ABS
Leader
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Prime euro ABS issuers should take advantage of market conditions and lock in funding now
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Brave-hearted investors may find higher yielding opportunities in the European bank bond market
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Coben The Contrarian