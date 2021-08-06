Synd Loans People and Markets

Latest news
Joey Mak, a former loans banker at Mizuho, has joined Bank of Communications as section head of the structured finance department.
RBC Capital Markets has hired Citi's former head of structured credit sales EMEA, John Miles, to lead its recently established alternatives and private capital solutions (APCS) group.
Nordea Asset Management has appointed a new head of high yield, as its former head Torben Frederiksen left the company on Friday.
Bank of America has hired Uday Malhotra back from Goldman Sachs as head of leveraged finance origination in EMEA in London, while Eddie Martin, a managing director in the division, is relocating to the US.
Across the world’s financial centres, summer interns and graduate trainees are taking their first steps in investment banking. But has the jobs market changed? Is investment banking still the draw it was?
A major capital markets body published its final standard for using term Sonia reference rates on Wednesday, as the remaining pieces of the Libor transition puzzle fall into place before most pairings for the benchmark end on December 31.
The Loan Market Association (LMA) and the European Leveraged Finance Association (ELFA) jointly released a best practice guide for sustainability-linked loans on Wednesday. The guidance is aimed specifically at the leveraged loan market and stresses the importance of agreeing on clearly defined key performance indicators ahead of announcing a SLL.
Electric cables have melted, tarmac buckled, businesses closed. Forests and towns have burned. The western US and Canada are in the grip of a savage drought. It ought to be called a once in a lifetime event; unfortunately, that is unlikely to be the case.
Ashurst has hired a new partner, Robert Child, to boost its Asia restructuring and insolvency business.