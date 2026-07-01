L&G uses new tier one capital to refresh capital stack
◆ UK insurer's first RT1 deal in six years ◆ Trade attracts market's attention as it comes before new prime minister begins ◆ Issuer to buy back dollar and sterling debt
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts