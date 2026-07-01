L&G uses new tier one capital to refresh capital stack

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L&G uses new tier one capital to refresh capital stack

Atanas Dinov
July 01, 2026 04:33 pm

◆ UK insurer's first RT1 deal in six years ◆ Trade attracts market's attention as it comes before new prime minister begins ◆ Issuer to buy back dollar and sterling debt

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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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