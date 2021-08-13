Sub-sovereigns

Latest news
-
Swedish krona issuance is set to pick up after Region Stockholm jump started the post-summer market this week
-
Moody’s has welcomed the UK government’s announcement of measures to strengthen local authority finances by limiting the sector’s capacity for commercial activity, particularly purchases of commercial property.
-
RHI Magnesita, an Austrian refractory supplier, has linked interest rates on credit lines totaling €770m to a third-party ESG rating. ING acted as arranger on the deal.
-
The Northern Territory Treasury Corporation hit the market with a 31 year bond on Wednesday, extending its curve by nine years.
-
The UK’s Municipal Bonds Agency is not going anywhere. Despite a late 2020 curve ball in the form of a 100bp cut to the UK’s Public Works Loan Board lending rate, which undermined the MBA's ability to raise competitive bond market funding on behalf of local councils, the agency has a pipeline of deals coming together, some of which will carry ESG labels for the first time.
-
The Republic of Rwanda hit the market on Monday morning with a 10 year dollar benchmark.
-
Sustainable bond volumes are tipped to top $850bn this year after a record first half, despite the pricing benefit versus conventional debt all but evaporating in recent months.
-
Lloyds Bank has formulated a succession plan to prepare for the departure of Allen Appen, its head of bond financing, as another senior figure prepares to leave its debt capital markets group.
-
Trading levels given are bid-side spreads versus mid-swaps and/or an underlying benchmark and bid yields from the close of business on Tuesday, July 27. The source for secondary trading levels is ICE Data Services