  • DB_Adobe_575x375
    Leader
    Deutsche Bank: back to DCM basics
    Burhan Khadbai, August 12, 2021
    While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
  • Cartoon 1716 AT1 leader.jpg
    Leader
    AT1 pricing: ripe for change
    Tyler Davies, August 12, 2021
    Record low coupons should give way to new pricing methods in the additional tier one market
  • Fossil fuel oil refinery Suncor Canada from Alamy 5Aug21 575x375
    Leader
    Central banks have no masters: they must get climate right
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
  • cartoon-1715-monte.gif
    Leader
    Monte rally reveals problems with EU bank crisis rules
    Tyler Davies, August 05, 2021
    There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.
  • Leader
    Diversity — bold action needed
    Richard Metcalf, July 29, 2021
    Investment bankers tend have a built-in sense of infectious optimism that helps them to convince issuers to mandate them or investors to buy securities and other financial products, and also gets them through tough times. So it is only natural that, while rightly recognising the terrible human cost of the Covid-19 pandemic, they should be searching for silver linings.
  • cartoon-1714-scope.gif
    Leader
    Valeo deal must prompt Scope 3 refocus
    Mike Turner, July 29, 2021
    It’s time for investors to pressure borrowers to emphasise Scope 3 emissions if they want to make the difference to climate change they claim they do.
  • cartoon-1713-ecb.gif
    Leader
    ECB: a little more communication, a little less action
    Tyler Davies, July 22, 2021
    Communication is the only real policy tool where the European Central Bank still has wiggle room.
  • Seesaw_balanced_Alamy_575x375_22072
    Leader
    Boring credit market bodes well for issuers
    Tyler Davies, July 22, 2021
    Borrowers should be encouraged by the recent performance in credit, which has held rock steady amid rising uncertainty.
  • cartoon-1712-failure.gif
    Leader
    LPs: mind the information gap
    Silas Brown, July 15, 2021
    Limited partners in private credit take a hands-off approach when investing in direct lending funds. But they need to pay attention.
