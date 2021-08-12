Latest news
-
While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
-
Record low coupons should give way to new pricing methods in the additional tier one market
-
Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
-
There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.
-
Investment bankers tend have a built-in sense of infectious optimism that helps them to convince issuers to mandate them or investors to buy securities and other financial products, and also gets them through tough times. So it is only natural that, while rightly recognising the terrible human cost of the Covid-19 pandemic, they should be searching for silver linings.
-
It’s time for investors to pressure borrowers to emphasise Scope 3 emissions if they want to make the difference to climate change they claim they do.
-
Communication is the only real policy tool where the European Central Bank still has wiggle room.
-
Borrowers should be encouraged by the recent performance in credit, which has held rock steady amid rising uncertainty.
-
Limited partners in private credit take a hands-off approach when investing in direct lending funds. But they need to pay attention.