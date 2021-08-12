High grade and crossover bonds

Latest news
-
Companies print $35bn in three days in boiling hot August market
-
The ECB has not slowed its corporate bond buying over the summer, leaving syndicate officials trying to decipher how this will change autumn’s issuance window
-
Europe's high grade corporate bond market faces a bleaker than usual August after the slowest July in a decade.
-
Chinese high grade corporate euro-denominated bond spreads have moved sharply wider in the last few weeks, but analysts reckon there is little chance of contagion weighing on Europe’s mainstream investment grade corporate bond market.
-
Becton, Dickinson & Co proved that demand for high grade corporate euro debt was still thriving in the second week of August, with a well oversubscribed multi-tranche deal
-
Brunel Pensions Partnership, a UK pension scheme, has launched a £2.1bn sterling corporate bond fund, with syndicate officials saying that another buyer in the small market will be helpful, but unlikely to 'move the needle'.
-
BEWiSynbra, a Norwegian packaging company, has contacted bondholders to get permission to refinance €215m of notes early with a new floating rate sustainability-linked bond issuance.
-
Becton, Dickinson and Co, the US medical technology company, has launched a tender offer on three dollar bonds, after announcing a multi-tranche outing in the euro market.
-
Chinese local government financing vehicle Hangzhou Shangcheng District Urban Construction & Comprehensive Development Co raised $200m from a three year bond on Thursday.