IDS pays up on €1.05bn deal as investors turn selective

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Corporate Bonds
High grade and crossover bonds

IDS pays up on €1.05bn deal as investors turn selective

Diana Bui
July 01, 2026 03:03 pm

◆ Royal Mail owner prints across four and seven year bonds ◆ Shorter tranche draws stronger demand and larger size ◆ Premiums required as investors grow more cautious

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Diana Bui
MTN and Corporate Bond Reporter
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