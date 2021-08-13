Equity IPOs

Latest news
-
The Singaporean agricultural commodities trader has announced one of the biggest London IPOs this year
-
Richard Branson's airline is going ahead with its listing despite the crucial transatlantic route being out of commission
-
BiVictriX Therapeutics plc, an emerging biotechnology company that develops new cancer therapies, began trading on London's alternative investment market (Aim) on Wednesday following its IPO.
-
Virgin Atlantic is reportedly preparing an IPO on the London Stock Exchange, raising the prospect of a major airline flotation at a time when the industry is still facing severe headwinds due to the pandemic.
-
Devyani International, India’s largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee, has raised Rp18.38bn ($247.6m) from a listing of primary and secondary stock.
-
Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto has raised HK$11.8bn ($1.52bn) from a secondary listing that received strong support from investors.
-
Online music platform Cloud Village has delayed its IPO after a week of pre-marketing, according to a source familiar with the matter.
-
Cement producer Nuvoco Vistas Corp is aiming to raise Rp50.9bn ($686.2m) from its listing of primary and secondary shares in India.
-
China Telecom Corp has priced its Rmb47.11bn ($7.3bn) A-share listing, a deal that is smaller than expected but will still set a global record for 2021.
News
-
Philippine property developers Megaworld Corp and Robinsons Land Corp have got approvals from the country’s regulator to float real estate investment trusts (Reits).
-
South Korea’s stock exchange has approved Hyundai Heavy Industries Co's IPO of around W1tr ($875.4m).
-
US-listed hybrid electric vehicle maker Li Auto launched a billion-dollar listing in Hong Kong this week, providing a much-needed boost for the bourse after a spate of announcements from China’s regulators brought deal flow to a near halt. Jonathan Breen reports.
-
Bank syndicates have been appointed for two of the equity capital markets deals expected in the autumn: the capital increase of e-commerce platform Cnova and the IPO of GreenYellow, the renewable energy business. Both are subsidiaries of Casino, the French supermarket chain.
-
Canned fruit and vegetables producer Del Monte Philippines has put its IPO on hold due to a jump in volatility and renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in the country.
-
Indian agribusiness company Adani Wilmar has filed draft documents with the securities regulator for a Rp45bn ($605.6m) IPO.
-
US-listed hybrid electric vehicle maker Li Auto has hit the road for its Hong Kong secondary listing. The deal could raise around HK$13.1bn ($1.68bn) based on the last close of its US stock.
-
PB Fintech, parent of online insurance platform Policybazaar, has filed initials documents for a Rp60.17bn ($809.2m) IPO in India.
-
China’s securities regulator is pushing for closer co-operation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to support overseas listings.