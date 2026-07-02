IDB Invest seizes €500m despite investors ‘cherry picking’ ahead of summer

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IDB Invest seizes €500m despite investors ‘cherry picking’ ahead of summer

Addison Gong
July 02, 2026 04:08 pm

◆ New green seven year prices 2bp inside guidance ◆ Peer comps helpful as old 2032s trade wide ◆ Recent S&P upgrade to boost bank treasury demand

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