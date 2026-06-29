Taking on a tyrant

Dear Craig, My boss is a bit of a tyrant. He can be really bad tempered when things don’t go well and tends to take it out on people, biting their heads off or criticising them unfairly. It seems to be particularly the junior staff and women who get it in the neck, but not only. Management think the sun shines out of his proverbial, however, because our team has done pretty well. I’ve seen people in tears and gather that several people have talked about leaving. But, to my knowledge, none of those who get shouted at have made any sort of complaint. There is not much confidence that any complaint would get listened to, to be honest. Most people think it would be more likely to rebound on them. He doesn’t really shout at me, for whatever reason. But I hate it and feel I should do something. Should I make a complaint — or try and talk to the boss directly? Regards Conduct Campaigner

Dear CoCam,

One of the themes I emphasise in this column is that you have to mediate between the real and the ideal; the descriptive and the prescriptive; how things are and how you’d like them to be.

The dilemma you face brings these dialectics into focus.

OK, I think we can all agree that no one should have to endure this sort of behaviour in the workplace. It’s outrageous for anyone — especially a senior leader — to lash out at juniors on a regular basis, to humiliate them, to demean them or to scream at them.

Such conduct is not only bad ethically but also bad for business. Nothing herein should be construed as excusing, rationalising, minimising or whitewashing behaviour that I regard as beyond the pale.

But what do we do about it? That’s the issue. Here, we have to think strategically, with our heads as much as our hearts.

Past grievances may have been buried behind closed doors, enforced by something similar to an omertà — a mafia-style vow of total secrecy

Much of the answer depends on the culture of the firm and what it regularly allows and expects from its senior leaders. I have no doubt that your firm has a pristine policy against bullying and abuse in the office. But internal processes for enforcing those policies vary a lot in substance although not in form. A good employer will have transparent processes that protect the complainants. A more compromised one will create the simulacrum of a thorough investigation but use the process to circle the wagons and protect senior management.

In other words, at some firms, the grievance process is part of the risk management function, even if not explicitly stated as such. They go through the motions, generate a lot of paper, declare the matter fully addressed, change little, but insulate themselves better from a legal challenge.

So the question you have to ask is this: how do you think the firm will react to your complaint?

You suggest your boss is well regarded internally because he “delivers results”. Unfortunately, badly behaved senior bankers survive and thrive sometimes precisely because their contributions are perceived as outweighing their character flaws. Although rarely stated as such, top leadership may consider these flaws — often euphemistically referred to as “drive” or “intensity” — to be integral to the success that your boss has apparently achieved. I know that’s a reprehensible view, but it’s a reality in so many high pressure professional environments.

My hunch is therefore that you should not rush into filing a formal grievance or complaint. You first need to scout out the terrain and undertake some reconnaissance.

You may want to start by discreetly sounding out other senior people, whom you trust. The point isn’t to badmouth your boss or to start grousing in private. Rather, you want to understand how widely known his behaviour is within the firm. I assume it’s a pretty open secret if he’s a screamer and that concerns will have been expressed confidentially about him in the past. Bear in mind that prior complaints will have been handled behind closed doors, with an omertà-like vow of silence imposed on all parties.

Unfortunately, badly behaved senior bankers survive and thrive sometimes precisely because their contributions are perceived as outweighing their character flaws

I would watch carefully the reaction of the senior people you speak with. In all likelihood, they won’t want to get involved. But you can pick up if they’re surprised by what you’re saying or if they think this is an old issue. They may even know if the boss’s conduct has been a subject of wider discussion in top echelons of the investment bank. Or maybe they will trivialise the concerns or shrug their shoulders. You really need to see how they respond.

You suggested the idea of speaking directly to your boss. That’s of course an option, maybe the ideal one, but you have to assess how he’ll respond. In my experience, I find most people don’t welcome constructive criticism, especially if they have the personality profile that you’ve given of him. Will he take on board your feedback or interpret it as treachery to be punished in future? No one can make that call except you.

Then there’s option of going to HR, but you have to be careful here. Too many bankers think HR’s job is to police the workplace and look after their interests. Indeed, the better HR departments focus on promoting a positive culture and the highest standards of behaviour. But let’s be honest, HR exists to protect the firm and in particular to insulate it from employee lawsuits. They’re not your advocates.

I’m not saying they’re duplicitous or that they will turn a blind eye to bad conduct. However, you should have no illusions about their role and agenda and given their interests, you may find they don’t pursue your complaint with the alacrity you would expect.

You may find HR don’t pursue your complaint with the alacrity you would expect

My strongest recommendation is to do everything you can to avoid being the only person to raise this complaint. This is not a good context in which to be a lone wolf because a single complaint smacks of a personal grievance. And given the confidentiality that surrounds these processes, you can end up isolated, marginalised and even gaslit. When multiple people are raising the same concern, then the burden of proof falls on the person being complained of. It is hard to diss or dismiss a complaint made by several people.

The upshot is rules and policies can look great on paper but carry a lot less weight if the internal constituencies don’t have the incentive or the gumption to enforce them when it really matters.

You need to understand the culture of your firm, the clout of your boss, and the willingness of your colleagues to stand with you.

In short, you have to be strategic and figure out which way the wind is blowing.

Stay safe,

Craig