Latest news
The UK insurer has already reduced its debt by £1.9bn this year but will now use excess cash get rid of a further £1bn
New funding goals mean FIG supply volumes could be even lower than expected in 2021
Swiss franc issuance is increasing following the end of the summer break, with bankers expecting a minimum of four deals to grace the market next week. Banque Cantonale du Valais and EGW looked to get in ahead of this rush with a pair of long dated transactions on Wednesday.
Market participants expect financial institutions will step up their focus on labelled issuance after the summer break, though supply has already shot past the full year volumes for 2020.
HSBC Holdings issued $3.5bn of senior debt this week, as large European banks make hay in August
Fitch Ratings is confident that Greek banks will be able to fulfil ambitious targets on asset quality by the end of 2022, feeding more optimism into a sector that is already enjoying a boom in capital markets this year.
Large European banks are tipped to bring their deal plans forward after they saw Barclays make the most of summer funding this week. The UK issuer proved firms will not have to wait until September to be confident of attracting big books at tight spreads.
Moody’s has upgraded Deutsche Bank’s ratings and kept the firm on a positive outlook, after predicting it will be able to ‘substantially and sustainably improve its returns’ as a result of its restructuring plan.
Deal arrangers think the dollar market will still be the "place to go" for European banks considering short-dated funding after summer, amid uncertainty over the outlook for US rates.