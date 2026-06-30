UK utilities switch on euros and sterling with green bonds
◆ Scottish Hydro tests long-dated sterling demand ◆ Tight pricing limits further tightening from guidance ◆ Cadent extends its euro curve with 10 year trade
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts