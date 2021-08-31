Latest news
-
The return of rising stars to their rightful place in the IG firmament will give a truer picture of levfin volumes
-
It's time to accept the truth about quantitative easing
-
The recent resurgence of retail investing in the US could serve as a cautionary tale
-
Rarely has the market looked so good while facing such a tempest
-
The EU has said it wants its bonds to be a safe asset for the eurozone, but to achieve that, it needs to make some big changes
-
The issuance of green or sustainable bonds would cap off a remarkable comeback to the capital markets for Greece and further cement the sovereign’s status as a re-established frequent borrower.
-
As with so much the ECB does to support the market, corporate bond buying will be difficult to turn back from
-
The City's real rivals are further afield
-
If the European Central Bank is serious about promoting banking sector consolidation, it must wean issuers off the Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operation