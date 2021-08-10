Supras and agencies

Latest news
The Inter-American Development Bank on Tuesday launched a new five year Kauri bond, with the deal set to be its biggest in New Zealand dollars since at least 2018.
Export Finance Australia has mandated two banks to extend its curve in Australian dollars with what will be its first deal in the currency this year.
Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
Central banks are promoting a set of climate scenarios that may encourage banks to continue financing fossil fuel expansion when they should be shutting it down, according to an NGO — highlighting the immense influence central banks could have on climate policy.
A new level of harmonisation and simplicity in financial markets communication is on the horizon, according to supporters of the Common Domain Model — a coding framework that will allow bonds, repos and derivatives to be described in a single format, potentially making processing more efficient and less manual.
KfW cut a lone figure in the quiet summer bond market on Wednesday, launching a tap of a 2030 line and securing a well subscribed book.
Nivaura, the fintech firm seeking to digitise primary markets using blockchain technology, has appointed a new chief executive officer.
Across the world’s financial centres, summer interns and graduate trainees are taking their first steps in investment banking. But has the jobs market changed? Is investment banking still the draw it was?
The Opec Fund for International Development has received its inaugural credit rating as it prepares to launch itself into the international capital markets.