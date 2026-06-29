BFCM finds momentum with seven year senior green bond

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Senior Debt

BFCM finds momentum with seven year senior green bond

Atanas Dinov
June 29, 2026 05:18 pm

◆ French bank returns after January amid scarcity for senior debt ◆ Investors like what they see as there is no book attrition ◆ Seven year tenor lures broader appetite

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Senior DebtFIGEuroGreen and Social BondsBFCMFrance
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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