All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
FIG

FIG People and Markets

Latest news

  • stacks_alamy_5Aug21_575
    SRI
    Scenario analysis could be battleground for climate ambition
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    Central banks are promoting a set of climate scenarios that may encourage banks to continue financing fossil fuel expansion when they should be shutting it down, according to an NGO — highlighting the immense influence central banks could have on climate policy.
  • Green_arrow_chart_rise_Alamy_575x375_100621
    Covered Bonds
    Banks face funding decisions as TLTRO revision looms large
    Bill Thornhill, August 05, 2021
    The European Central Bank’s Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operation may never disappear, but the central bank will find it difficult to maintain record-breaking interest rates on its loans as the economy recovers from the pandemic. As the terms of the liquidity scheme surely begin to tighten, issuers will have a greater incentive to repay TLTROs and switch to market funding.
  • cartoon-1715-monte.gif
    Leader
    Monte rally reveals problems with EU bank crisis rules
    Tyler Davies, August 05, 2021
    There are worrying signs in the way Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s tier twos have traded after UniCredit signalled its interest in the bank.
  • Banque_de_France_5Aug21_Alamy_575
    Corporate Bonds
    ICMA wants to unite bonds, derivatives in common code
    Jon Hay, August 05, 2021
    A new level of harmonisation and simplicity in financial markets communication is on the horizon, according to supporters of the Common Domain Model — a coding framework that will allow bonds, repos and derivatives to be described in a single format, potentially making processing more efficient and less manual.
  • Fintech_Adobe_575x375_July29
    People and Markets
    Nivaura appoints new CEO as Sehra moves to new role
    Burhan Khadbai, August 02, 2021
    Nivaura, the fintech firm seeking to digitise primary markets using blockchain technology, has appointed a new chief executive officer.
  • Monte_dei_Paschi_Adobe_575x375_200220
    Regulatory Capital
    Clouds hang over Monte T2s as UniCredit sets out merger ambitions
    Tyler Davies, July 30, 2021
    Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s capital instruments are at risk of being zeroed after UniCredit announced this week that it could buy the state-owned Italian lender on extremely favourable terms. Market participants are more optimistic on Monte’s senior debt, which would rally strongly if included in a merger.
  • Orcel_Alamy_29Jul21_575
    Market News
    Orcel looks to clinch MPS takeover in six weeks
    David Rothnie, July 29, 2021
    Andrea Orcel is looking to clinch a deal for Unicredit to acquire parts of stricken Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) in the early part of September after revealing it was negotiating with the Italian government.
  • LloydsHorse_Adobe_575x375
    People News
    Lloyds to reshape DCM as top bankers leave
    Richard Metcalf, July 28, 2021
    Lloyds Bank has formulated a succession plan to prepare for the departure of Allen Appen, its head of bond financing, as another senior figure prepares to leave its debt capital markets group.
  • 2021-07-12 alamy barclays johannesburg 575x375
    People News
    Barclays shakes up capital markets, M&A teams
    Richard Metcalf, July 28, 2021
    Barclays has made several further promotions across its capital markets and M&A teams in London and New York, a week after rolling out a new global investment banking management structure.
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree