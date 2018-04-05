Chinese issuers ready offshore bond comebacks

Bank of China, Barclays, DBS and Founder Securities (Hong Kong) are the global co-ordinators for Founder Group’s dollar bond return. The borrower is a conglomerate with businesses in technology, real estate and financial services established by Peking University.Like its previous outings, the new trade will also be ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.