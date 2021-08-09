Latest news
Chinese property bond issuers continue to remain under pressure amid waning investor sentiment and underperformance of deals in the secondary market. While some companies are attempting to claw their way back, the sector still faces some big challenges.
Gemdale Corp reopened the bond market for high yield Chinese property companies on Thursday with a $480m green deal that landed at fairly 'aggressive' levels.
The number of industry sectors for which Moody’s holds a positive outlook reached a record high halfway through 2021, but investors say that there are some parts of the economy that the coronavirus pandemic has forever damaged.
Aggreko, a Scottish company which offers temporary power, heating and cooling generation, has signed £2.5bn worth of loans to fund its acquisition by TDR Capital and I Squared Capital.
Nordea Asset Management has appointed a new head of high yield, as its former head Torben Frederiksen left the company on Friday.
Though deals are not coming in thick and fast, a prospective issue from Altice International will keep the high yield market busy for the first few days of this week.
Acme Solar Holdings was one of the few borrowers in Asia to brave volatile market conditions on Thursday to sell its debut dollar bond.
Credit spreads for corporate borrowers from sectors that will benefit the most from reopening from lockdowns are drifting wider as coronavirus infections rise thanks to the spread of the delta variant. Industries already battered by the pandemic face a rough autumn in capital markets if there is another major global wave of the virus.
Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.