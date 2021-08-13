HSBC
Housing finance aggregator taps sterling notes to on lend in new jurisdiction
Mainland China’s sustainable bond market has gone from strength to strength recently, with issuers and investors finding new opportunities and embracing international standards.
HSBC Holdings issued $3.5bn of senior debt this week, as large European banks make hay in August
The Berkeley Group, one of the UK’s biggest home builders, found the pulse of the sterling bond market on Wednesday, two weeks after some bankers had declared the market dead until the autumn.
It has been an earnings season of rebounds. UBS, the first of the European investment banks to report its results for the second quarter of the year, used the word “rebound” three times in its earnings report, which it published on July 23. Since then, BNP Paribas has pointed to an “established rebound” in its results while HSBC has reported a “rebound” in profits in the US and Europe.
Credit Suisse is adding to its fintech coverage with the appointment of Orazio Tarda as global head of the sector in London. Tarda was previously global head of fintech at HSBC.
The Berkeley Group, one of the UK’s biggest home builders, has mandated for a green bond, a week after high grade corporate issuers faced such a torrid time in the sterling market that some bankers called the market shut until the autumn.
Convertible bonds are expected to remain a popular financing tool for European companies once the market reopens in September, as long as the bull run in stocks continues.
SMBC has beefed up its coverage of the technology sector with the addition of two senior bankers in San Francisco who previously worked together at HSBC.
CPPIB Capital
French investment grade corporate issuers Alstom and Covivio Hotels ignored growing worries over rising coronavirus infections on Tuesday to haul in bumper demand for new bonds.
CPPIB Capital, the issuing entity for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, launched its first ever syndicated bond linked to the secured overnight financing rate on Tuesday, impressing onlookers with its size.