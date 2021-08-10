Citi
Becton, Dickinson & Co proved that demand for high grade corporate euro debt was still thriving in the second week of August, with a well oversubscribed multi-tranche deal
Becton, Dickinson and Co, the US medical technology company, has launched a tender offer on three dollar bonds, after announcing a multi-tranche outing in the euro market.
The Republic of Rwanda hit the market on Monday morning with a 10 year dollar benchmark.
Lazard has hired a former Citigroup banker to run its equity capital markets advisory practice for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest privately owned bank by assets, loan portfolio and equity, this week sold a Euroclearable bond in roubles.
Oi, the Brazilian telecom company, re-entered international debt markets this week to raise almost $1bn of short-dated paper.
Peru-headquartered San Miguel Industrias, known as SMI Group, which produces plastic packaging across Latin America, sold a sustainability-linked bond on Monday. The trade is the latest in a long string of Latin American issuers embracing the innovative format.
The Republic of Rwanda is set to return to the international bond market for a dollar bond, joining a club of sub-Saharan African sovereigns that have taken advantage of attractive funding conditions in recent weeks.
Turkish renewable energy company Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji launched its debut bond on Monday, a green dollar offering.
British Airways issued its first sustainability-linked bond this week, something still very rare in the airline industry. It was one of only a handful of issuers that braved volatility to enter the US corporate bond market this week.
The World Bank made a rare trip to the long end of the dollar curve on Thursday, reopening a 2031 line linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Sofr).
The European Commission rounded off its pre-summer funding with a dual tranche outing this week. Despite the huge size raised, the execution was remarkably smooth, as is becoming a signature for the EU. But while the EU’s credentials as one of the top SSA issuers are beyond doubt, questions remain as to whether it is a supranational, or a quasi-sovereign issuer of eurozone safe assets.