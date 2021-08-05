DBS
Volkswagen Financial Services, the financing arm of the German car maker, blew the cobwebs off the high grade corporate bond market on Thursday, as Becton, Dickinson and Co lines up a quadruple tranche trade for next week.
Traxys, the Luxembourg-headquartered commodity trader, has signed a $1.33bn-equivalent revolving credit facility, adding lenders to its already hefty bank syndicate.
The European Central Bank's various purchase programmes are set to continue shaping covered bond issuance next year, but away from the reach of the ECB, more niche markets are expected to flourish. Collected below is a selection of GlobalCapital’s covered bond outlooks for next year.
Mercuria, the Swiss commodity trading company, has signed $1.5bn of revolving credit facilities, prompting lenders on the deal to say the European syndicated loan market is returning to normality after the Covid-19 dash for cash.
BPCE seized an opportunity to launch €1.5bn of preferred senior funding this week — an asset class that has outperformed all other bank funding products in the market in recent trading sessions.
The Bank of Montreal followed Toronto Dominion’s lead on Wednesday to join the Canadian bail-inable Kangaroo frenzy, placing A$750m of five year debt.
Following on from Barclays’ Kangaroo return last month, two more foreign banks looked towards the Australian market on Wednesday. Toronto Dominion Bank placed its inaugural bail-inable Kangaroo and BNP Paribas printed its first Australian dollar AT1 note.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has appointed three new directors to its board, from Eurex, DBS Bank and Nomura.
Gunvor, the Swiss energy and commodities trading company, has signed a $1.68bn revolving credit facility, having increased it during syndication as lenders piled into the transaction.
The deal flow of high yield bonds kept rising in euros and sterling this week. Four new issuers joined the already heavy pipeline, including a euro bond from UK premium car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover.
AerCap Holdings, the Dutch aircraft leasing company, found big demand from lenders for its four year revolver, with the size of the facility rising by 46% to $950m during syndication.
FIG bankers expect that primary market activity could be busy in early April, as borrowers look to navigate around blackout periods and public holidays later in the second quarter.