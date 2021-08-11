Credit Suisse
Swiss franc issuance is increasing following the end of the summer break, with bankers expecting a minimum of four deals to grace the market next week. Banque Cantonale du Valais and EGW looked to get in ahead of this rush with a pair of long dated transactions on Wednesday.
After the damning report into the Archegos Capital Management affair, Credit Suisse’s top management is likely to spend the rest of 2021 in a strategic huddle. Further upheaval at the investment bank is inevitable, but the business remains an essential part of the group’s future, writes David Rothnie.
Deal arrangers think the dollar market will still be the "place to go" for European banks considering short-dated funding after summer, amid uncertainty over the outlook for US rates.
Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute woke up the Swiss franc market on Tuesday by selling the first bond in almost a fortnight.
UBS was hot on the heels of Credit Suisse with a new issuance in the dollar market this week, as banks spy an opportunity to get funding done in early August.
Credit Suisse is adding to its fintech coverage with the appointment of Orazio Tarda as global head of the sector in London. Tarda was previously global head of fintech at HSBC.
Idorsia, the Swiss biotech company, has turned to the convertible bond market to finance looming product launches and the development of its late-stage drug pipeline.
Peru-headquartered San Miguel Industrias, known as SMI Group, which produces plastic packaging across Latin America, sold a sustainability-linked bond on Monday. The trade is the latest in a long string of Latin American issuers embracing the innovative format.
Muenchener Hyp (MuHyp) was the sole representative in the Swiss franc market this week, as it tapped demand for long end paper.
British Airways issued its first sustainability-linked bond this week, something still very rare in the airline industry. It was one of only a handful of issuers that braved volatility to enter the US corporate bond market this week.
Credit Suisse has filled six roles in its sustainability strategy, advisory and finance (SSAF) group, headed by Marisa Drew, including a global head of net zero strategy.
