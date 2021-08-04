MUFG
MUFG is implementing a new hybrid work policy in EMEA that enshrines flexible working patterns that were introduced during the pandemic.
French investment grade corporate issuers Alstom and Covivio Hotels ignored growing worries over rising coronavirus infections on Tuesday to haul in bumper demand for new bonds.
Anchor Hanover, the UK’s biggest retirement home company, hit the sterling market on Wednesday with a debut sustainable bond, as it continues to shift its capital structure towards socially responsible finance.
Toyota Motor Finance Netherlands, the Dutch arm of the Japanese car company’s credit division, on Monday became the latest issuer to hit the red hot sterling bond market, parking a chunky single tranche trade in the currency.
MUFG has appointed Randall Chafetz — who was its first non-Japanese executive officer — to the new role of vice-chairman of the global corporate and investment bank, based in New York.
Ascendas Reit, Singapore’s largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust, mandated banks for a debut Eurobond on Thursday, with some analysts saying that the debt markets are underpricing risk for office operators.
Hammerson, the UK property development company, launched a sustainability-linked bond through its Irish subsidiary on Wednesday, hoping to achieve a better cost of funds by printing a deal that was eligible for ECB buying. The still-nascent SLB market gave few comparables for the trade, leaving investors needing a range of metrics to try and determine fair value.
Green bonds took centre stage in the US corporate bond market this week, as issuance began to mount again after the recess for earnings blackouts. No less than three deals paired green and conventional tranches.
Eni, the Italian oil and gas company, got its chunky €2bn hybrid capital issue comfortably oversubscribed on Tuesday, after a similar success for Orange last week. Corporate bond investors are piling money into anything that offers higher returns.
Yorkshire Water priced a £350m bond inside fair value on Tuesday, shrugging off allegations that it had failed to properly report dumping waste water, although a few investors did raise the subject during marketing.
Marvell Technology, the Bermuda-registered US chipmaker, jumped into the dollar bond market this week with a $2bn trade linked to a $10bn acquisition, after clinching the deal more quickly than expected.
Esoteric names from the FIG market are expected to fill the post-Easter issuance pipeline to take advantage on the constructive market conditions on offer.