Switzerland
Kernkraftwerk Gösgen-Däniken split open a quiet Swiss franc market on Monday as it looked to slip in ahead of the post-summer rush, landing its eight year bond 3bp through fair value.
UBS was hot on the heels of Credit Suisse with a new issuance in the dollar market this week, as banks spy an opportunity to get funding done in early August.
Idorsia, the Swiss biotech company, has turned to the convertible bond market to finance looming product launches and the development of its late-stage drug pipeline.
Reinout Böttcher is leaving UBS, where he was head of global banking for Switzerland, for a vice-chair role at JP Morgan in Zurich.
Credit Suisse has filled six roles in its sustainability strategy, advisory and finance (SSAF) group, headed by Marisa Drew, including a global head of net zero strategy.
Covered bond primary activity slowed to a trickle in euros on Wednesday as DekaBank issued an oversubscribed sub-benchmark sized five year public sector covered bond amid a pick-up in European Central Bank purchases. At the same time, Muenchener Hyp (MuHyp) tapped the Swiss franc market in the wake of a four part Sfr910m ($992m) deal issued on Tuesday by Swiss Pfandbriefbank.
RAG Stiftung, the foundation set up by the German government to finance the discontinuation of coal mining in the Ruhr region, has sold its remaining shares in Stadler Rail, the Swiss maker of rolling stock, via an accelerated bookbuild on Monday evening.
A reverse enquiry from an institutional investor drove Raiffeisen to reopen its Swiss franc additional tier one (AT1) note this week, which was bumped up even further by demand from retail buyers.
Moody’s has published a request for comment regarding a proposed change in its rating methodology that could improve the rating stability of Swiss structured covered bonds. This could in turn give regulators another reason to consider updating the country’s legal framework.
Banks bombarded the dollar market this week, with a deluge of supply from rare Yankee issuers and US heavyweights across the capital structure.
UBS Group made a swift return to the dollar bond market on Tuesday, as it went in search of an additional tier one transaction a day after raising $3bn of senior unsecured debt.
Muenchener Hypothekenbank (MunHyp) harnessed the growing demand for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) paper in the Swiss market to land a tap 7bp through the bid side this week. Elsewhere, Toyota ended a 12 year absence from the Swiss franc market to sell the currency’s first automobile deal of the year.