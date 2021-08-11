ING
A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
ING is set to print the first Australian dollar covered bond of the year this week. Covered paper out of the region has remained scant over the last 12 months, but issuance is set to pick up as onshore lenders start to think about life after the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Term Funding Facility.
Europe’s manufacturing sector faces a supply chain problem, with production struggling to cope with booming demand as economies reopen. Fixed income investors and analysts reckon this will likely be a temporary issue, and there is plenty of room for performance in bonds from the manufacturing sector.
Raben Group, the Dutch-Polish logistics firm, closed its first sustainability-linked syndicated loan for €225m on Friday.
ING has promoted Sebastian Frederiks to become head of wholesale banking for the Middle East.
Gunvor, the Swiss energy trading company, has signed an $872.5m guarantee facility. Lenders' demand for assets is so big that the deal was oversubscribed by 45%.
Rating: Baa3/BBB-/BBB-
A trio of green labelled debuts attracted “slim” demand on Wednesday, as the three senior deals had to compete with a flurry of other trades for a slice of the shrinking pre-summer investor pool.
Romania will sell a euro denominated bond on Wednesday, its second offering this year and its fourth of the last 12 months.
JAB Holdings and Prosus have hired banks to run bond issues, adding to the barrage of corporate deals in the works before Europe's summer break.
PizzaExpress is looking to raise sterling bonds to refinance its capital structure, after bondholders took control of it last year from Chinese private equity group Hony Capital.
A succession of debut labelled deals are filling the FIG pipeline as issuers look to make use of the last window ahead of the summer break. ESG bonds from SpareBank 1 SR-Bank and Banco BPM are set to join the already mandated Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Arion Bank in the market later this week.