Altana, a German speciality chemicals company, has moved its main bank line to a sustainability-linked structure, with the borrower negotiating a margin in line with its pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.
Senior and covered bond plans were flowing into the deal pipeline on Monday, with issuers keen to buck the softer tone and print before the start of the summer break.
The co-head of the EMEA debt capital markets centre at Bank of China in London has resigned.
Traxys, the Luxembourg-headquartered commodity trader, has signed a $1.33bn-equivalent revolving credit facility, adding lenders to its already hefty bank syndicate.
Blackstone Property Partners Europe Holdings, a real estate investor, got enough demand for its bonds this week for it to price the debt flat to its curve and increase the size of the deal from expectations, as high grade corporate investors betrayed no sign of indigestion despite the recent deluge of debt issuance from the sector.
New Zealand will be an important test case for mandatory reporting on climate risks. Financial firms everywhere would be wise to sit up and take notice.
Yorkshire Water priced a £350m bond inside fair value on Tuesday, shrugging off allegations that it had failed to properly report dumping waste water, although a few investors did raise the subject during marketing.
A handful of investment grade corporate borrowers are out with mandates on Monday, with market conditions improving for them after last week’s bonds have traded tighter despite pricing with small premiums.
BlackRock has signed a $4.4bn revolving credit agreement linked to gender and racial diversity metrics, becoming one of the most prominent companies globally to use key performance indicators focused on staff equality in its main bank line.
High grade corporate bond investors were given the choice between a green trade from Finnish paper company UPM-Kymmene Corp and a conventional trade from UK cigarette maker Imperial Brands on Monday, with some investors passing up on the cigarette company on ESG grounds.
Whitbread, the UK hotel and pub company, enjoyed roaring demand for its debut green bond on Wednesday, as it managed to convince investors that it can plan for life after lockdowns.
Whitbread, the UK hotel and pub company, amended and extended its revolving credit facility at around the same time as it stormed the bond markets with a blowout debut green trade.