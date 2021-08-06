BNP Paribas
-
Becton, Dickinson and Co, the US medical technology company, has launched a tender offer on three dollar bonds, after announcing a multi-tranche outing in the euro market.
-
It has been an earnings season of rebounds. UBS, the first of the European investment banks to report its results for the second quarter of the year, used the word “rebound” three times in its earnings report, which it published on July 23. Since then, BNP Paribas has pointed to an “established rebound” in its results while HSBC has reported a “rebound” in profits in the US and Europe.
-
Valeo, the French auto parts maker, and US exchange company Nasdaq brushed off any worries of contagion from a weak sterling market to print bonds in euros flat to fair value on Tuesday, with the issuers able to take full advantage of the an exceptionally quiet market.
-
France’s IPO renaissance is expected to keep up the pace in the second half of the year, aided by the strong performance of French equities and a rebounding economy.
-
Valeo, the French car parts maker, has mandated for a debut sustainability-linked bond, hours after posting results showing a solid bounce back from last year.
-
The wheels fell off the IG corporate sterling bond market this week, with one pulled deal and another that barely scraped through. Accusations and recriminations flew over what caused the trouble, which has likely slammed the doors shut on the sterling market until autumn. Mike Turner reports.
-
Rating: Aa2/—/AA
-
Ukraine tapped its dollar bonds on Thursday, as the certainty of disbursement of much-needed funding from the IMF remains unclear.
-
Metropolitan Housing Trust, the UK housing association, had a tough day in the sterling bond market on Wednesday, with a debut sustainable bond that limped over the line despite two days of marketing.
-
French investment grade corporate issuers Alstom and Covivio Hotels ignored growing worries over rising coronavirus infections on Tuesday to haul in bumper demand for new bonds.
-
The European Commission rounded off its pre-summer funding with a dual tranche outing this week. Despite the huge size raised, the execution was remarkably smooth, as is becoming a signature for the EU. But while the EU’s credentials as one of the top SSA issuers are beyond doubt, questions remain as to whether it is a supranational, or a quasi-sovereign issuer of eurozone safe assets.
-
Metropolitan Housing Trust, a UK housing association, has mandated for a sterling bond, amid rising concerns among bankers and investors in the UK on the almost complete easing of coronavirus pandemic social restrictions in England from Monday.