Deutsche Bank
-
Bankers seem to be buying the story of resurgence at Germany’s flagship investment bank
-
While it is quite astonishing to see Deutsche Bank back near the top of the SSA league table, it is in fact the result of a quite deliberate move by the bank to go back to what it is good at.
-
German bank climbs up public sector ladder after tough couple of years
-
Deutsche Bank has enhanced the roles of several senior investment bankers in EMEA as it looks to sharpen its focus on cross-border advisory and sector coverage in the region.
-
Deutsche Bank has hired from ING to replace a recent departure in its Latin American debt capital markets team, and the German bank’s head of LatAm DCM told GlobalCapital that he hoped to build around the new hire.
-
Volkswagen Financial Services, the financing arm of the German car maker, blew the cobwebs off the high grade corporate bond market on Thursday, as Becton, Dickinson and Co lines up a quadruple tranche trade for next week.
-
Moody’s has upgraded Deutsche Bank’s ratings and kept the firm on a positive outlook, after predicting it will be able to ‘substantially and sustainably improve its returns’ as a result of its restructuring plan.
-
The Republic of Rwanda hit the market on Monday morning with a 10 year dollar benchmark.
-
Eurizon, the asset management business owned by Intesa Sanpaolo, has hired Federica Calvetti from Deutsche Bank to lead its ESG and strategic activism team in Milan.
-
After several quarters of strong performance among European investment banking businesses, there are signs that firms are satisfied with cost cutting measures and are prepared to resume investment instead.
-
The Republic of Rwanda is set to return to the international bond market for a dollar bond, joining a club of sub-Saharan African sovereigns that have taken advantage of attractive funding conditions in recent weeks.
-
Guarantor: Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia