Asia Pacific
The issuers want to be frequent visitors to the euro market and, more importantly, evolve into SSAs
◆ WA is the fourth Aussie state to issue a green bond ◆ More labelled Australian SSA issuance to come over the next year
◆ French Samurai issued across the capital structure ◆ Bank of Japan supports cheaper yen issuance than dollars ◆ HSBC lures yield-driven buyers with lower yielding senior bail-in foray
Appointment of BTIG as sole lead raised questions among EM bond market praticipants
The state-owned bank's deal is expected to print next week
SAR’s rare debt issuance is increasing under green banner
Asia SSA BondsDeal follows Korean Development Bank's appearance earlier in the month
Yachtmaker’s Chinese shareholder floated Ferretti in Hong Kong to get a better valuation
Bankers off the deal thought issuer paid up but the leads disagreed
More foreign banks are preparing to issue in Japan as local investors show strong appetite
The government plans to issue NZ$20bn more bonds than planned through to 2027
As a high polluter, the country's green bond framework must be especially robust to have credibility