Barclays
Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
"We want to use this change of structure and these new leadership roles to foster this multi-product solutions mentality," Pete Mason tells GlobalCapital
Standard Chartered opened books for a dollar additional tier one (AT1) bond on Tuesday, pairing the new issue with an early tender for its perpetual non-call April 2022 note.
Becton, Dickinson and Co, the US medical technology company, has launched a tender offer on three dollar bonds, after announcing a multi-tranche outing in the euro market.
Large European banks are tipped to bring their deal plans forward after they saw Barclays make the most of summer funding this week. The UK issuer proved firms will not have to wait until September to be confident of attracting big books at tight spreads.
Deal arrangers think the dollar market will still be the "place to go" for European banks considering short-dated funding after summer, amid uncertainty over the outlook for US rates.
The Berkeley Group, one of the UK’s biggest home builders, found the pulse of the sterling bond market on Wednesday, two weeks after some bankers had declared the market dead until the autumn.
Barclays opened books for an additional tier one deal in the dollar market on Wednesday, after proving earlier in the week that euros was still open for business even in the middle of summer.
Barclays has proven the financial institutions bond market is still open for business in early August, after attracting strong demand on Monday for a large euro senior deal.
The Berkeley Group, one of the UK’s biggest home builders, has mandated for a green bond, a week after high grade corporate issuers faced such a torrid time in the sterling market that some bankers called the market shut until the autumn.
After several quarters of strong performance among European investment banking businesses, there are signs that firms are satisfied with cost cutting measures and are prepared to resume investment instead.