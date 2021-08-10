EMEA
A strong quarterly result for Crédit Agricole was given a boost by a recovery in structured finance volumes in EMEA, including asset-backed and mortgage-backed deals as well as project finance.
Kernkraftwerk Gösgen-Däniken split open a quiet Swiss franc market on Monday as it looked to slip in ahead of the post-summer rush, landing its eight year bond 3bp through fair value.
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress European sovereigns have made in their funding programmes in August.
The Swedish krona covered bond curve has steepened over the course of the year alongside a rise in net issuance, with last month's volumes almost twice those of last July.
Peripheral European banks have dramatically outperformed their core European peers in the additional tier one (AT1) market this year, with market participants suggesting core names should therefore still have plenty of room left to rally.
Ukrainian steel and mining company Metinvest is looking to buy back a portion of its 2026 bonds after the company’s Ebitda almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year.
The Emerging Markets Investor Alliance, a non-profit comprising several major EM asset managers, will release “enhanced” principles for green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday in response to what it sees as a “loss of confidence” in the labelled bond asset class.
Fitch Ratings is confident that Greek banks will be able to fulfil ambitious targets on asset quality by the end of 2022, feeding more optimism into a sector that is already enjoying a boom in capital markets this year.
Virgin Atlantic is reportedly preparing an IPO on the London Stock Exchange, raising the prospect of a major airline flotation at a time when the industry is still facing severe headwinds due to the pandemic.
A group of pre-IPO shareholders have completed the first selldown of stock in Darktrace, the UK cyber security company, since its flotation on the London Stock Exchange at the end of April.
Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
The impact of the allocation of new IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) on the most stressed developing economies could depend on whether a politically sensitive proposed reallocation of the assets from wealthier nations to vulnerable ones is successful. And though the new SDRs may reduce sovereign bond issuance, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, not all investors believe there will be a notable effect on EM debt.