EMEA

  • alamy 2021-08-10 porsche dealership 575x375.jpg
    Bank Results
    Uptick in securitization shores up Créd Ag CIB earnings
    Richard Metcalf, August 10, 2021
    A strong quarterly result for Crédit Agricole was given a boost by a recovery in structured finance volumes in EMEA, including asset-backed and mortgage-backed deals as well as project finance.
  • Alamy Gosgen Nuclear Plant 575x375 9Aug21
    Corporate Bonds
    Gösgen Nuclear Power Plant lights up Swissies
    Frank Jackman, August 09, 2021
    Kernkraftwerk Gösgen-Däniken split open a quiet Swiss franc market on Monday as it looked to slip in ahead of the post-summer rush, landing its eight year bond 3bp through fair value.
  • Calendar_Adobe_575x375
    Sovereigns
    Funding scorecard: European sovereigns
    Burhan Khadbai, August 09, 2021
    This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress European sovereigns have made in their funding programmes in August.
  • Swedsh_cash_Alamy_575x375_220321
    Covered Bonds
    Swedish covered spreads steepen as issuance rises
    Frank Jackman, August 09, 2021
    The Swedish krona covered bond curve has steepened over the course of the year alongside a rise in net issuance, with last month's volumes almost twice those of last July.
  • Chart_pattern_Adobe_575x375_070820
    Regulatory Capital
    Southern Europeans close gap on peers in AT1 market
    Tyler Davies, August 09, 2021
    Peripheral European banks have dramatically outperformed their core European peers in the additional tier one (AT1) market this year, with market participants suggesting core names should therefore still have plenty of room left to rally.
  • Metinvest, Ukraine, Mariupol, CEEMEA, CEE, 575
    EM CEE
    Metinvest to buy back 2026s amid stronger cash flow
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    Ukrainian steel and mining company Metinvest is looking to buy back a portion of its 2026 bonds after the company’s Ebitda almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year.
  • Ecuador Amazon Coca oil near Yasuni park 2016 from Adobe 24Jan21 575x375
    EM LatAm
    EM investor group preps 'enhanced' ESG bond principles amid greenwashing concerns
    Oliver West, August 09, 2021
    The Emerging Markets Investor Alliance, a non-profit comprising several major EM asset managers, will release “enhanced” principles for green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday in response to what it sees as a “loss of confidence” in the labelled bond asset class.
  • GreeceEuro_Adobe_575x375
    Senior Debt
    Greek NPL ratios to hit single digits by end 2022, says Fitch
    Tyler Davies, August 09, 2021
    Fitch Ratings is confident that Greek banks will be able to fulfil ambitious targets on asset quality by the end of 2022, feeding more optimism into a sector that is already enjoying a boom in capital markets this year.
  • Virgin_Atlantic_alamy_575_375
    Equity IPOs
    Virgin Atlantic sets course for bold IPO
    Aidan Gregory, August 09, 2021
    Virgin Atlantic is reportedly preparing an IPO on the London Stock Exchange, raising the prospect of a major airline flotation at a time when the industry is still facing severe headwinds due to the pandemic.
  • Darktrace_4_alamy_575_375
    ABBs-Block Trades
    First Darktrace selldown priced at 9.5% discount
    Victoria Thiele, August 09, 2021
    A group of pre-IPO shareholders have completed the first selldown of stock in Darktrace, the UK cyber security company, since its flotation on the London Stock Exchange at the end of April.
  • pexels every cloud 575x375
    Comment
    Every silver lining has a cloud
    Richard Metcalf, August 06, 2021
    Banks are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they emerge from major cost cutting exercises at the same time as economies around the world begin to emerge, erratically, from pandemic restrictions. Now the question is whether there will be enough capital markets business to go around.
  • Kristalina_Georgieva_IMF_Alamy_5aug21_575
    Africa
    EM sovs get SDR boon but questions linger over reallocation plans
    Oliver West, August 05, 2021
    The impact of the allocation of new IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) on the most stressed developing economies could depend on whether a politically sensitive proposed reallocation of the assets from wealthier nations to vulnerable ones is successful. And though the new SDRs may reduce sovereign bond issuance, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, not all investors believe there will be a notable effect on EM debt.
