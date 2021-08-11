Westpac
A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
ING is set to print the first Australian dollar covered bond of the year this week. Covered paper out of the region has remained scant over the last 12 months, but issuance is set to pick up as onshore lenders start to think about life after the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Term Funding Facility.
Westpac New Zealand attracted plenty of demand on its rare trip to the senior euro market this week, printing its €750m deal flat to fair value.
Three infrequent FIG borrowers are set to drop into a stable euro market this week, with Arion Bank, Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Westpac New Zealand all preparing senior deals .
National Australia Bank has mandated leads for the first Australian covered bond in euros for over two years. With redemptions outstripping supply this month, the NAB deal could be the beginning of a spurt of issuance.
Rabobank ended a two year absence from the Kiwi dollar market this week to raise short dated liquidity. Meanwhile, in the Australian market, credit issuance is picking up ahead of the end of the local financial year.
A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
ANZ dropped into the sterling market this week in search of tier two paper, which will help it meet its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements. With the TLAC deadline fast approaching, Australian firms are expected to make use of the attractive funding conditions to ramp up their subordinated issuance.
Banks bombarded the dollar market this week, with a deluge of supply from rare Yankee issuers and US heavyweights across the capital structure.
HSBC raised A$500m ($388m) on its return to the Australian dollar bond market on Thursday, securing a "fantastic" result by offering a pick-up over local bank bonds.
Barclays returned to the Kangaroo bond market this week after being absent for two years to raise A$600m across three tranches of holding company debt. The market was split over which tranche offered the most value in pricing.
Barclays is set to end a two year absence from the Kangaroo bond market this week, as it seeks up to three tranches of callable senior debt.