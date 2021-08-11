All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Westpac

  • Alamy_AUD_tight_575x375_11Aug21.jpg
    FIG
    FIG pair land at decade tights in Aussie dollars
    Frank Jackman, August 11, 2021
    A pair of banks moved the bar downwards as they printed two of the tightest Australian dollar deals since the 2008 financial crisis: ING Australia found demand for dual tranche covered bond, while United Overseas Bank tapped the three year point of the curve.
  • ING_Adobe_575x375_19June2020
    FIG
    ING preps 2021’s first Aussie dollar covered deal
    Frank Jackman, August 10, 2021
    ING is set to print the first Australian dollar covered bond of the year this week. Covered paper out of the region has remained scant over the last 12 months, but issuance is set to pick up as onshore lenders start to think about life after the end of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Term Funding Facility.
  • New_Zealand_flag_Adobe_575x375_16June20
    Senior Debt
    Westpac NZ returns to senior euros
    Frank Jackman, July 06, 2021
    Westpac New Zealand attracted plenty of demand on its rare trip to the senior euro market this week, printing its €750m deal flat to fair value.
  • EuroMoney_Adobe_575x375
    Senior Debt
    Rare FIG trio set to bask in summer sun
    Frank Jackman, July 05, 2021
    Three infrequent FIG borrowers are set to drop into a stable euro market this week, with Arion Bank, Banca Popolare di Sondrio and Westpac New Zealand all preparing senior deals .
  • NAB Alamy 575x375 25Jun21
    Covered Bonds
    NAB lines up euro covered return
    Frank Jackman, June 25, 2021
    National Australia Bank has mandated leads for the first Australian covered bond in euros for over two years. With redemptions outstripping supply this month, the NAB deal could be the beginning of a spurt of issuance.
  • New_Zealand_Dollar_Adobe_575x375_24June20
    Senior Debt
    Rabo returns to the New Zealand dollar
    Frank Jackman, June 23, 2021
    Rabobank ended a two year absence from the Kiwi dollar market this week to raise short dated liquidity. Meanwhile, in the Australian market, credit issuance is picking up ahead of the end of the local financial year.
  • Canada_dollar_FIG_Adobe_230x150
    Senior Debt
    G-SIB pair goes niche for group level debt
    Frank Jackman, June 18, 2021
    A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
  • Australia_flight_plane_clouds_Fotolia_230x150
    Regulatory Capital
    ANZ hits sterling with Aussie TLAC build-up set to take off
    Frank Jackman, June 10, 2021
    ANZ dropped into the sterling market this week in search of tier two paper, which will help it meet its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements. With the TLAC deadline fast approaching, Australian firms are expected to make use of the attractive funding conditions to ramp up their subordinated issuance.
  • Dollars_PA_575x375_171120
    Senior Debt
    Banks bulk up as dollar bond spreads grind tighter
    Tyler Davies, May 28, 2021
    Banks bombarded the dollar market this week, with a deluge of supply from rare Yankee issuers and US heavyweights across the capital structure.
  • HSBC_Adobe_575x375_13Feb2020
    Senior Debt
    HSBC builds large deal in 'attractive' Aussie dollar market
    Frank Jackman, May 21, 2021
    HSBC raised A$500m ($388m) on its return to the Australian dollar bond market on Thursday, securing a "fantastic" result by offering a pick-up over local bank bonds.
  • Kangaraoo_fotolia_230x150
    Senior Debt
    Barclays hops back into Kangaroos
    Frank Jackman, May 12, 2021
    Barclays returned to the Kangaroo bond market this week after being absent for two years to raise A$600m across three tranches of holding company debt. The market was split over which tranche offered the most value in pricing.
  • AuD_AS_575x375
    Senior Debt
    Barclays preps Kangaroo return
    Frank Jackman, May 11, 2021
    Barclays is set to end a two year absence from the Kangaroo bond market this week, as it seeks up to three tranches of callable senior debt.
