Nomura
KfW added to the week’s SSA niche currency supply on Wednesday with a tap of a green Kangaroo bond that ended up almost two times the initial target size.
KfW is marketing a tap of a green Kangaroo in the short end of the curve in what will be the third deal from a public sector borrower in the Australasian bond markets this week.
CPPIB Capital
CPPIB Capital, the issuing entity for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, launched its first ever syndicated bond linked to the secured overnight financing rate on Tuesday, impressing onlookers with its size.
Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
Rating: Caa2/—/—
Novo Banco found just enough demand to print its first preferred senior bond this week, setting the issuer off on a journey towards its minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) targets. Market participants drew attention to the Portuguese bank’s controversial past, including imposing unexpected losses on a group of senior bondholders.
Four public sector borrowers received strong receptions in the primary US dollar market this week, with a lack of supply in the currency over the last few weeks overriding volatility in US Treasuries.
African Development Bank and New Development Bank received ample demand in the primary dollar public sector bond market on Thursday, allowing the supranational borrowers to print chunky deals.
African Development Bank and New Development Bank will add to the week’s dollar SSA bond supply on Thursday. The lack of issuance in the currency in June is helping to boost sentiment in the market despite a rocky rates backdrop.
The Inter-American Development Bank and the Province of British Columbia sold well subscribed dollar deals on Tuesday but volatility could be on the radar after US inflation data beat expectations.