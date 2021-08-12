JP Morgan
-
US software company taps convertible market for second time
-
Sports teams could be among the Covid-battered industries looking to tap the capital markets later this year and next, bankers believe, as Italy’s elite Juventus Football Club prepares for a €400m rights issue to repair its finances.
-
Credit spreads for corporate borrowers from sectors that will benefit the most from reopening from lockdowns are drifting wider as coronavirus infections rise thanks to the spread of the delta variant. Industries already battered by the pandemic face a rough autumn in capital markets if there is another major global wave of the virus.
-
Convertible bonds are expected to remain a popular financing tool for European companies once the market reopens in September, as long as the bull run in stocks continues.
-
Valeo, the French auto parts maker, and US exchange company Nasdaq brushed off any worries of contagion from a weak sterling market to print bonds in euros flat to fair value on Tuesday, with the issuers able to take full advantage of the an exceptionally quiet market.
-
Peru-headquartered San Miguel Industrias, known as SMI Group, which produces plastic packaging across Latin America, sold a sustainability-linked bond on Monday. The trade is the latest in a long string of Latin American issuers embracing the innovative format.
-
JP Morgan has topped up its expertise in shareholder activism in EMEA with the appointment of Darren Novak, a veteran of the discipline who previously worked at UBS, as head of shareholder engagement and M&A capital markets (SEAMAC) for the region.
-
Ascential, the UK media and events company, has completed a £154m capital raising to strengthen its balance sheet so that it can take advantage of new M&A opportunities.
-
Turkish renewable energy company Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji launched its debut bond on Monday, a green dollar offering.
-
Nasdaq, the US securities trading marketplace, has mandated for an SEC-registered euro benchmark bond, days after the company announced it was spinning off its private market business into a new standalone joint venture.
-
British Airways issued its first sustainability-linked bond this week, something still very rare in the airline industry. It was one of only a handful of issuers that braved volatility to enter the US corporate bond market this week.
-
Rating: Aa2/—/AA