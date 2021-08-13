Morgan Stanley
The Norwegian carbon capture provider raised growth capital after increasing the size of the offer by 20% as a result of strong investor demand
Other banks could be encouraged to follow the UK-based borrower in running tender exercises alongside new additional tier one issues
Standard Chartered opened books for a dollar additional tier one (AT1) bond on Tuesday, pairing the new issue with an early tender for its perpetual non-call April 2022 note.
TechnipFMC, the French-US energy technologies group, executed on Thursday night its second block sale of shares in Technip Energies, the engineering and construction subsidiary it span off in February. Despite the holiday season, the parent achieved a fractionally higher price than in the last trade and a significantly tighter discount.
Morgan Stanley ventured north of the 49th parallel this week to visit a Maple bond market that is on course for its busiest year for financial institutions issuance since the 2008 financial crisis.
Oi, the Brazilian telecom company, re-entered international debt markets this week to raise almost $1bn of short-dated paper.
PeopleCert, a UK firm that specialises in certifying professional skills, is marketing €300m of senior secured high yield notes, to finance the acquisition of UK peer Axelos.
Valeo, the French auto parts maker, and US exchange company Nasdaq brushed off any worries of contagion from a weak sterling market to print bonds in euros flat to fair value on Tuesday, with the issuers able to take full advantage of the an exceptionally quiet market.
Apex Partners has cut its stake in TietoEvry, the Finnish software and IT services company, via an accelerated bookbuild.
Nasdaq, the US securities trading marketplace, has mandated for an SEC-registered euro benchmark bond, days after the company announced it was spinning off its private market business into a new standalone joint venture.
Leasys, an Italian car rental company, and similarly rated commercial property investor Lar España Real Estate competed for investor attention on Thursday with debut green deals, in a major test for the type of esoteric issuers that typify the slower summer market.