Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo has informed staff in the US that it is delaying the reopening of its offices in the country as a result of rising Covid-19 cases.
City Electrical Factors, a UK electrical wholesale network, has agreed on a £150m five-year secured credit facility. Wells Fargo served as sole lender, as the bank looks to expand its loan book in Europe.
The World Bank made a rare trip to the long end of the dollar curve on Thursday, reopening a 2031 line linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Sofr).
Charlotte Weir is leaving Barclays after more than 20 years with the firm, most recently as head of corporate debt capital markets in EMEA, for a job at another bank in London.
Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
Four public sector borrowers received strong receptions in the primary US dollar market this week, with a lack of supply in the currency over the last few weeks overriding volatility in US Treasuries.
African Development Bank and New Development Bank received ample demand in the primary dollar public sector bond market on Thursday, allowing the supranational borrowers to print chunky deals.
African Development Bank and New Development Bank will add to the week’s dollar SSA bond supply on Thursday. The lack of issuance in the currency in June is helping to boost sentiment in the market despite a rocky rates backdrop.
The Inter-American Development Bank and the Province of British Columbia sold well subscribed dollar deals on Tuesday but volatility could be on the radar after US inflation data beat expectations.
Two SSA borrowers announced on Monday that they were preparing to enter the dollar market on Tuesday, hoping for a calmer picture in the underlying rates market than was in evidence last week.
Realty Income Corp, the US real estate investor, made its debut in the green bond market on Thursday with a sterling deal, with the issuer pricing its first foray into the structure inside its own curve.